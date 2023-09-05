No, Luis Rubiales has not resigned from soccer federation over kiss scandal | Fact check

The claim: Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales resigned

An Aug. 25 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, along with an announcement about his job.

“Luis Rubiales has resigned as the President of the Spanish Football Federation,” the post’s caption reads.

Our rating: False

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post after kissing one of Spain’s women’s soccer team players without her consent. There are no credible reports that he has stepped down. He has been suspended for 90 days pending disciplinary proceedings.

Fallout continues after inappropriate kiss at World Cup

During a celebration ceremony following Spain’s win at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Aug. 20, Rubiales forcibly kissed player Jennifer Hermoso – an unwanted action that led to widespread criticism.

Despite many calls to do so, Rubiales has not resigned. He was suspended for 90 days, but he is still listed on the Royal Spanish Football Federation's website as its president.

Rubiales at first minimized the incident with Hermoso as just a “kiss between two friends celebrating something,” but he later issued an apology, saying that he “made a mistake.” His remarks were not well received by officials, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said Rubiales must take more action to account for his behavior.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Aug. 24. The next day, he declared repeatedly in a speech to the Spanish football federation that he would not resign, stating that Hermoso embraced him and that he had asked to kiss her. Hermoso responded in an Instagram post and said that conversation never happened.

“I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident,” she said. Hermoso and her teammates said they will not play another game for the national team until Rubiales resigns.

On Aug. 26, FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days pending disciplinary proceedings. That temporarily bars him from all soccer-related activities. Interim president Pedro Rocha is serving during Rubiales' suspension and issued a Sept. 5 apology on behalf of the federation.

But one person has lost their job amid the fallout – Jorge Vilda, head coach of the women's team, was fired on Sept. 5. Vilda was also the long-time subject of consternation over his treatment of players, who have protested against him in the past.

Professional soccer players across the world have joined in support of Hermoso, including Spain's men's team and players from several U.S. women's teams.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No announcement that Rubiales resigned from his position | Fact check