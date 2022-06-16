Jun. 16—WILKES-BARRE — Calling it a "blood bath," Willard Stanley Bidding Jr. claimed a Plymouth police officer smashed his head causing his blood to cover a police cruiser's rear seat and throughout a holding cell.

Bidding, 51, of Pringle, testified in his own defense Wednesday during his Luzerne County jury trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough on allegations he intentionally struck a man with a vehicle and spat blood that struck an officer in the face on June 9, 2021.

Bidding said he arrived at his daughter's house on Nottingham Street sometime in the early afternoon while his estranged wife, Carol Lee Bidding, was arguing with the landlord about the water being turned off and a dumpster blocking his daughter's vehicle.

When Bidding said he realized he lost two packs of cigarettes, he got into his vehicle intending to buy more cigarettes. He said it is custom to rev the engine and blow the horn as children tend to play in a driveway.

Bidding said when he backed up about 25 feet, he spotted the two cigarette packs in his vehicle, not realizing he struck a man.

Assistant district attorneys Kim Moraski and Julian Truskowski told the jury Bidding intentionally struck Mackenzie Wydawski, a contractor working to remodel a building adjacent to the driveway, due to intentions by the landlord to evict Bidding's wife and the placement of a dumpster that blocked his daughter's vehicle.

After Bidding was arrested, Moraski and Truskowski claim Bidding injured himself by banging his head on the cruiser and inside the rear seat, and once placed in a holding cell, banged his head against cell bars and walls.

"To your knowledge, did you hit Mackenzie Wydawski?" his attorney Enid Harris asked, to which, Bidding replied, "No ma'am, I didn't run nobody over. It had nothing to do with me. I don't live there."

Bidding explained after he was handcuffed and walked to the cruiser, a police officer smashed his head against the cruiser and shoved him into the back seat were he passed out. He claimed when he woke up, he was sweating with blood streaming down his face from 25 gashes and lacerations on his head and skull.

"One-hundred percent, I don't lie," Bidding said.

Wydawski testified he was gathering tools and was waiting in the driveway for his co-worker to drive a truck into the driveway when he heard a vehicle racing its engine. He turned to look and made eye contact with the driver, whom he identified as Bidding. Wydawski said he turned his head to see if his co-worker was pulling into the driveway when he was struck.

Wydawski said was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical technicians telling the jury he had body soreness the next day.

Officer Nicholas Riebel said Bidding was calm as he walked to the cruiser but he started screaming, yelling racial slurs and spat blood on his face nearly striking his right eye.

Police Capt. Michael Thomas said Bidding had to be carried into the police station where he banged his head against a cinder block wall and cell bars.

Bidding's estranged wife and daughters, Billy Sue Vicioso and Brittany Miller, said Bidding left their home in handcuffs without any injuries but heard him yell for help when he was near the cruiser. Bidding's estranged wife said when she ran to the cruiser, Bidding was bleeding from his head.

When Harris ended her questioning of Bidding, Moraski and Truskowski opted not to cross-examine him.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Bidding is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and institutional vandalism.