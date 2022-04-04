No major criminal charges expected in fatal Clearwater garage collapse, official says

CLEARWATER — No major criminal charges are expected stemming from the stairwell collapse that killed a 23-year-old welder in December, Pinellas County’s top prosecutor said Monday.

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said his office has received the Clearwater Police Department’s investigation of the collapse that killed Mitchel Klock and that no major charges are expected.

“Unless factually, when we review it, we see something they did not,” Bartlett said.

However, Bartlett said prosecutors are considering whether to file a misdemeanor unlicensed contractor charge against one of the companies involved.

According to a Clearwater police report released Monday along with other records, the company that hired Klock as a subcontractor, Forgue General Contracting of Lakeland, to make repairs on the structure was not licensed in Pinellas County at the time of the collapse. The company was properly licensed with the state, the report shows.

A message left with Forgue General Contracting was not immediately returned Monday.

The records released Monday do not indicate a cause of the collapse, which is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A message left for OSHA officials on Monday was not immediately returned.

But the records do shed more light on what Klock was doing at the time when the stairwell of the garage at 26750 U.S. 19 fell on him. And they indicate that an engineering report completed on the structure before the collapse did not find any existing “life safety issues.”

Meantime, probate court records indicate that Klock’s widow Alexis is considering a wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

The day after the collapse, the Tampa Bay Times reported how city records revealed that repairs on the stairwell began before an application for the work was submitted and months after the city of Clearwater determined the garage was potentially unsafe, requiring inspection by a structural engineer.

The building’s owner, Plymouth Plaza LLC, did not submit the required engineering report before the repairs began, records show.

In addition, a former maintenance engineer who worked for the previous owner told the Times that he had raised concerns for years about deterioration of the building from water damage. The engineer, Michael Brookhart, left the company in 2016 but said he called a Clearwater building official in July to repeat his concerns after the deadly collapse of a condominium tower in Surfside.

According to the police report released Monday, a Plymouth official told investigators that the report was obtained before the work began and that it stated there were “no current life safety issues.”

Zev Freidus, listed as a registered agent for Plymouth LLC, declined to comment Monday when reached by the Times.

The police investigation report notes that Jason Cantrell, a certified building inspector for the city, received Brookhart’s complaint about the building on July 15 and completed an inspection that day. Cantrell was directed by his superiors to issue an unsafe building notice on July 19 “due to signs of deterioration” in various of the garage. The notice gave Plymouth Plaza LLC 20 days to complete the work.

Cantrell emailed Plymouth Plaza co-owner Elliot Katz on July 28 saying he could disregard the compliance date on the notice and that he would not be moving forward with enforcement at that time. On Oct. 12, Cantrell sent a follow-up email to Katz to see how things were going with the garage.

Katz responded the same day.

“Katz advised Cantrell he finally has found a reputable company to take the job and they are getting engineering,” the report says.

Katz later told officials he’d hired Korson & Son Builders to complete work on the building. Katz explained he was notified by Korson “two more weeks which turned into eight weeks.”

Katz then paid Korson money to hire the structural engineer, Dansco Engineering, LLC, who completed the engineering report. Katz said the report “stated there are no current life safety issues.”

After receiving the report, Katz hired Forgue General Contracting to fix the issues. Katz did not submit the engineering report to the city or apply for a permit for the work as required, records show

Forgue General Contracting hired Klock, who owned M. Klock Welding services, to make repairs on the parking garage’s stairwells, records show.

Demorris Matthews, an employee and friend of Klock’s, told police that just before the collapse, they were in the process of removing and replacing rusted brackets that attach the stairs to the landing of the parking garage. They’d started from the top floor and worked their way down.,

Matthews said Klock was on the bottom floor stairwell cutting the last of four brackets that needed to be replaced and Matthews was grinding and cleaning the area where the brackets had been cut.

Then the stairwell suddenly collapsed without warning, Matthews said. He said he didn’t see what happened “because it happened to fast,” the report says. He called out for Klock but heard no reply.

Crews had to demolish the stairwell to recover Klock’s body two days later. An autopsy report shows Klock suffered multiple blunt force injuries and his cause of death was blunt trauma.

Listed among Klock’s assets in probate documents is a “chose in action,” also known as a right to sue, “for wrongful death.” As Alexis Klock’s attorneys worked to ensure she was recognized as the personal representative of the estate, they sought a speedy ruling “to avoid further delay in the administration of the Estate and the pursuit of the wrongful death claim,” a court petition states.

“The filing of the wrongful death action is time sensitive, particularly due to the risk of spoilation or other loss of evidence,” the petition states.

An attorney representing Alexis Klock did not immediately return a message Monday.