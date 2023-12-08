No major freeway closures planned in Phoenix this weekend. Some work zones remain.

No major closures were scheduled throughout the Valley this weekend in order to help mitigate the impacts on traffic for holiday shoppers and deliveries.

Notable work zones remain in place for Interstate 10, 17 and US 60 HOV lane.

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Southern Avenue closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street

Details: Near the Broadway Curve, Southern Avenue is scheduled to be closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street for bridge work as part of the ongoing I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11

Alternate Routes: Motorists can take routes along Baseline or Broadway roads.

Westbound US 60 HOV Lane ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed overnight in Tempe

Details: The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed overnight for freeway lighting work as part of the ongoing I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Alternate Routes: Drivers can take the primary ramp that connects the two freeways.

Reduced speed limits within the Interstate 17 widening project

Details: Drivers are advised to use caution and obey the reduced speed limits within the I-17 widening project currently underway between Anthem and Sunset Point.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix area freeway closures this weekend December 8