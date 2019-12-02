‘No Malarkey’: Biden could shock the pundits and win

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 63 days until the Iowa caucuses and 337 days until the 2020 election.

It’s been the Big Assumption driving the Democratic presidential primary: the one thing that all the major players — from the savvy Sunday show pundits to the candidates themselves — have simply taken for granted. Joe Biden may be leading in the national polls right now, they think. But there’s no way he’s actually going to win the nomination.

It’s time to start wondering whether they’re wrong.

Consider the story so far. After months of speculation, the former vice president formally launched his 2020 bid on April 25. Observers described his rollout as “rocky” and said he had “stumbled” his way to the starting line. No matter: Biden immediately shot up to 41 percent in the national polls. The experts then said his bounce would fade amid further missteps. Not quite: it actually turned out to be “especially large compared with the post-launch bounces of other candidates.”

In the first round of debates, Kamala Harris eviscerated Biden over his resistance to federally mandated busing and his willingness to work with segregationists. Other racial fumbles — such as saying “poor kids” are just as bright as “white kids” — followed at a regular clip. But Biden’s national polling average never once dipped below 26 percent, or two points higher than his average in the three weeks leading up to his campaign kickoff, and whenever it fell at all, it would quickly rebound to about 30 percent.

Today Biden leads his closest national rival, Bernie Sanders, by more than 10 percentage points on average. Buoyed by the overwhelming support of black Democrats, he’s still polling at 27 percent.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with local residents at Buena Vista University, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Storm Lake, Iowa. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP) More

As former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod recently put it, “so many scenarios … are dependent on this idea that Biden is going to collapse.” It’s why a glut of relatively little-known centrists — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado — remain in the race against all odds; they aspire to fill the void that will be left behind when Biden inevitably implodes. (Two who were in that category, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak, did acknowledge reality and end their campaigns over the weekend.) It’s why Harris and Cory Booker are still hanging on; they’re hoping to reap Biden’s support among blacks after his fall. It’s why Mike Bloomberg decided to jump in at the last minute. And it’s why Pete Buttigieg has rebranded himself as a pragmatic Midwestern moderate — to siphon off Biden backers in Iowa and ride the momentum of a strong finish there to victory in New Hampshire and beyond.

But as Axelrod went on to say, Biden and his fans have stubbornly refused to play along. “The Biden thing is the strangest thing I've ever seen in politics because the guy is up there in the air and everybody is just assuming he's going to come down,” Axelrod explained. “There is kind of a Mr. Magoo kind of quality to the whole thing, but he's still driving, you know? He's still moving forward. You worry that he's going to hit the wall at any given moment, but he hasn’t.”