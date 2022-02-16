‘No Man’s Sky’ update brings buildable AI mechs and improves the Sentinels

Hello Games
Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The first major No Man's Sky patch of the year has arrived. Among other things, Hello Games says the Sentinel update improves the space exploration sim's AI and introduces a buildable AI mech. You can put an AI pilot in your Exomech and have it follow you and help out in battles. Players can build a drone companion too.

A flying Sentinel mech in No Man&#39;s Sky.
A flying Sentinel mech in No Man's Sky.

As the name suggests, the update brings in changes for the Sentinels, robots that will attack if you try to change an environment or they catch you on a planet that hosts rare items. There are new enemy types (including repair drones and a giant mech with a jetpack) and headquarters for the machines, which are able to deploy shields as part of a big overhaul of combat and weapon systems.

You'll have some fresh tricks up your sleeve as well. Along with active camouflage, there are more weapons for you to wield, including a flamethrower and stun grenades. You can expect to see new visual effects for weapons and multi-tools too.

Regardless of which graphics card they have, Hello Games says that all PC players can now take advantage of an AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling feature. Those with compatible RTX cards can switch on NVIDIA's AI-based DLAA anti-aliasing mode too. Also, No Man's Sky has been optimized for the upcoming Steam Deck, including the addition of touchscreen controls.

Hello Games has added more lore and missions as well as a new expedition, which offers those who complete it a fresh customization for their jetpack. What's more, players can now freely rotate build pieces in the build menu, opening up more ways to construct bases. Teleporting between bases and space stations in the same star system is faster too.

No Man's Sky is currently available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. You should be able to access all of these features on Nintendo Switch (hopefully including touch controls) when the game lands on that console this summer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One Of The Weirdest Resident Evil Games Is Getting An Unofficial 3D Remake

    Not to be outdone by its more respected siblings, the handheld Resident Evil Gaiden is being remade by a group of independent developers.

  • Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

    Risks from the $2.6 trillion crypto market could grow quickly and regulators need pre-prepared measures to bring the sector to heel, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 economies, said on Wednesday. While cryptoassets like bitcoin remain a small part of the financial system, data gaps make it difficult to assess their full use and many investors don't fully understand what they are buying, the FSB said. Traditional finance such as big banks and hedge funds are also becoming more involved, along with derivatives that reference cryptoassets in complex investment strategies, the FSB said in a report.

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • Paramount is making a 'Baby Shark' movie

    Baby Shark and its impossibly catchy song is becoming a movie with a release date planned for 2023, Paramount announced.

  • Michael Kors toasts New York nightlife in latest collection

    In an ode to the energy of New York City nightlife, Michael Kors held his first live nighttime runway show, giving celebrity guests and fashion luminaries alike an excuse to dress up for a night on the town. After the past two years of the pandemic, Kors said he wanted to give his New York Fashion Week audience a live performance. In the front row, Brooke Shields chatted with Elle magazine editor and “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia, while Blake Lively greeted New York Mayor Eric Adams.

  • Nintendo is shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops in late March 2023

    And you won't be able to add funds to your account using a credit card starting this May.

  • Google wants to figure out how to serve Android users ads while minimizing tracking

    Google announced today it's starting a "multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android."

  • FBI says BlackByte ransomware group has breached critical US infrastructure

    Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers have confirmed the security breach.

  • Mario Kart 8 DLC Courses Can Be Played Without Actually Buying Them

    If you’re not planning to buy the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8, don’t worry. You’re not completely out of luck. The new premium tracks will be randomly available for players playing Global or Regional races online. If one of your friends owns a copy of the DLC, you don’t have to purchase it when you’re playing with them in a group either.

  • Horizon Forbidden West Reviews Say It's Really Good (And Really Familiar)

    The embargo for Horizon Forbidden West has lifted, which means reviews have dropped before the game launches on February 18. Our review praised the game for its many improvements, including overhauling the rather uninventive climbing puzzles. And the wider critical consensus suggests that this sequel is a big success at creating a captivating, explorable environment. That opinion is reinforced by the game’s 89 Metacritic score. But while Guerrilla Games’ latest sci-fi open-world action-adventure

  • February’s Game Pass Lineup Is Kinda A Snore

    Following a banner start to the year, Xbox Game Pass kicked off February not by continuing the streak but by purging some of its best games. Nothing major is getting the boot. But nothing huge is really coming, either. Here’s everything coming to Microsoft’s Netflix-for-games in the coming weeks:

  • Cyberpunk 2077's Return To Consoles Is Practically A Checklist Of What Everyone Mocked

    CD Projekt Red’s Keanu Reeves fanfic, Cyberpunk 2077, might finally be complete. A massive update to the game rolls out today, alongside its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, CDPR said in a glacial, minutiae-packed livestream on its Twitch channel today.

  • The 10 Must-Play Games That Make Xbox Game Pass Too Good To Be True

    For our money, this is the best deal in video games.

  • Good News, Horizon Forbidden West Plays Fine And Still Looks Beautiful On Base PS4

    I was ready for Horizon Forbidden West to be a big disappointment on base PS4s. The game is a technical marvel in so many ways on PS5, and developer Guerilla Games hadn’t been showing off a ton of last-gen footage. Surely it would suffer on Sony’s old hardware. Not so. While a clear downgrade, the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West still looks great and plays well, easily making it one of the most gorgeous games on last gen.

  • BIOSHOCK Movie Adaptation Heading to Netflix

    Netflix will partner with 2K Games and Take Two Interactive to bring us a feature film adaptation of medium-defining video game BioShock. The post BIOSHOCK Movie Adaptation Heading to Netflix appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection' gives classic series new life for PlayStation 5: review

    Sony’s excellent “Uncharted” franchise is headed to theaters in a movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. So quite naturally, Sony needs to find a way to drop an "Uncharted" video game in well-timed fashion. So it is that we get "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection," a game that’s been rebuilt to shine on the PlayStation 5. And while it’s not perfect for a variety of reasons, it is ...

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in Activision Blizzard shares

    In Q4 of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway purchased 14.7 million shares in Activision Blizzard, worth nearly $975 million at the end of 2021. The almost $1 billion stake in the video game company happened just weeks before Microsoft announced its acquisition in Activision Blizzard.

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus Modder Finds Modern Room That Might Hint At DLC

    In the weeks since Pokémon Legends: Arceus released, players have been discovering all sorts of neat secrets about this open-world game set long before the series’ mainline entries. Now, one hacker has found a sectioned-off area containing a bedroom with modern furnishings and amenities like a laptop, a large television, and the official Pikachu and Eevee edition of the Nintendo Switch–luxuries the residents of the Hisui region can only dream of.

  • Why Africa will be the world’s fastest growing video game market

    Africa’s growing, tech-savvy population is driving significant growth in the multi-million dollar gaming industry as increased adoption of digital currencies and blockchain takes African gaming to the next level.

  • Gamer finds secret room with modern technology in 'Pokemon Legends: Arceus'

    An unused modern-day room has been discovered in the Nintendo Switch game “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” by a video game researcher and hacker. With the latest Pokémon set in the ancient Hisui region, the room containing modern technology is an anachronism not seen elsewhere in the game.