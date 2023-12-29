No, Marines didn't arrest Colorado Supreme Court justice who ruled against Trump | Fact check

The claim: US Marines arrested Colorado Supreme Court justice who ruled against Trump

A Dec. 21 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a news article about the Colorado Supreme Court and former President Donald Trump.

"Marines Arrest Colorado SCJ Who Voted to Remove President Trump from State Ballot," reads the article's headline.

The article features a picture of Colorado Supreme Court Justice Monica Marquez under the headline.

The post was liked more than 2,000 times in one week. The Real Raw News article it screenshotted was shared another 400 times in one week, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said Marines did not arrest Marquez. There are no credible news reports that the justice was arrested by the military. The claim originated on a website that routinely publishes misinformation.

Justice on Colorado's top court not arrested by military, spokesperson says

Jon Sarche, a spokesperson for Colorado's state courts, said the assertion that U.S. Marines arrested Colorado Supreme Court Justice Monica Marquez is not true.

"That claim is absolutely false," Sarche said in an email.

The screenshot in the Instagram post is from a Dec. 21 story by Real Raw News, a website that routinely publishes fabricated claims about the arrest of high-profile figures. The story does not present any legitimate evidence to substantiate the claim.

The websites of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense and Colorado Judicial Branch make no mention of an arrest of any Colorado Supreme Court justice. And there are no reports from reputable news organizations that any Colorado Supreme Court justice has been arrested.

USA TODAY has debunked numerous false claims by Real Raw News about high-profile figures being arrested by the military.

Following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot, an FBI spokesperson, Vikki Migoya, told USA TODAY the agency was working with local law enforcement to investigate potential threats against the court's justices.

The Instagram user who shared the screenshot did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Real Raw News and the U.S. Marine Corps also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press and Reuters also debunked the claim.

