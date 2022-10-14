No need for a massive attack on Ukraine for now, and then we will see Putin

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 16:22



Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state, has declared that the Russian forces are not currently planning the next massive missile attack on Ukraine.



Source: Putin’s press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan



Putin’s quote: "There is no need for massive strikes [on Ukraine – ed.] for now. Now there are other tasks".



Details: At the same time, Putin has announced that out of 29 objects, which, according to his data, were hit by the Russians, 7 were missed – that is why the Russians are hitting them now in order to "get" the number ordered initially.

"There is no need for massive strikes. For now, anyway. Well, we will see", Putin added.

Background: On the morning of 10 October, Russian troops launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles over peaceful cities of Ukraine.

