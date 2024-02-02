No matter what your favorite Super Bowl food, here are Wilmington-area restaurants to try

Buffalo wings at Slice of Life, which has four locations in the Wilmington area.

Sure, some people tune in for the commercials or the half-time show, and maybe even the game. But, come on: Isn’t the Super Bowl really all about the food? A December survey from NCSharp, an N.C.-based online gambling advocacy group, polled Americans and looked at the data to find the most popular Super Bowl foods. They also found the average person will spend $105 for the food, drinks, and decorations to make their watching experience complete. Here’s a look at where to get some Wilmington-area eats for the big game.

Chili Bowl: According to the survey, chili is the top Super Bowl food in 10 states, including North Carolina. That’s why Joe's Oasis, 6400 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, is hosting a cookoff ($5 entry fee) on Feb. 10, with plans to serve the winning chili during their popular game-viewing festivities.

Take it home: Other top foods listed in the survey? Buffalo chicken dip, guacamole, pigs in a blanket, and hummus. NCSharp also found that 75% of people plan to watch at home. You can get some of the supplies at local eateries. Find great hummus at Peño Mediterranean Grill, which has two Wilmington locations. And foodies love guacamole at spots like Beer Barrio, Si Senor Modern Mex, Tequila Comida & Cantina and Ceviche’s.

Wings and pizza: Is it strange to anyone else that wings and pizza aren’t on this particular list of popular Super Bowl foods? Both are ideally suited for ordering in large quantities and sharing with friends. But while there are plenty of places to get great pizza and great wings, you can find both at Slice of Life. The restaurant has four locations from downtown Wilmington to Porters Neck. They also have a robust take-out business on game day for at home watchers. Plus, they have nachos, too -- for the win!

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to get Super Bowl food at Wilmington, NC, restaurants