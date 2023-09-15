No matter how Joe Biden scrubs, the Hunter stink will linger

It’s been an historic year for American leaders. In March, Donald J Trump became the first US president to be criminally indicted, resulting in perhaps the most famous mugshot in American history. Not one to be outdone, President Biden’s wayward son Hunter became the first child of a president to be criminally indicted – and there’s no doubt now that the First Family will face plenty more legal trouble in the coming months.

The charges against Hunter are partly a consequence of his far-too lenient ‘slap on the wrist’ plea deal falling apart back in July, soon after it became public knowledge. Hunter’s desire to negotiate his way into a softer sentence is understandable, given the charges: he’s accused of lying about being a drug user while buying a firearm in 2018, an offence that in theory could mean 25 years in prison (but in practice almost certainly will not).

Gun charges should be the least of the Biden family’s concerns, anyway. Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that the Republican majority in Congress would be pursuing an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden’s links to his son’s allegedly shady business deals with suspect foreign entities. That’s a story with far graver implications - implications that could very well imperil his presidency.

As James Comer, the chair of the Republican House Oversight Committee looking into Hunter’s dodgy past claimed “Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless US Attorney Weiss [the special counsel overseeing the case against Hunter] investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy.”

That ‘big guy’ is a snide reference to a now notorious email leaked from Hunter’s laptop. The message suggested how money from a highly lucrative business deal with a Chinese group could be divided up, with 20 per cent going to ‘H’ (thought to be Hunter) and 10 per cent ‘held by H for the big guy’. The ‘big guy’ is widely thought to be the now President.

So far, Team Biden has gotten away with brushing aside all the talk of ‘the Biden Crime family’ as Trumpist nonsense. They’ve been honing this strategy since at least October 2020, the month before the last presidential election, when the New York Post broke its infamous laptop story. What was staggering at the time were the lengths to which most of the media – and technology giants such as Facebook and Google – went to discredit and suppress the laptop reporting, seemingly in a desperate attempt to ensure a Donald Trump electoral defeat.

But the Hunter scandal has bubbled away now for years and, after Republicans won back the House of Representatives, the congressional Oversight Committee began to unearth evidence to suggest that the family’s problems are far more serious than the tale of one troubled son.

The Committee has attempted to suggest that the Biden family had been running an absurdly profitable influence-peddling operation in the mid-to-late 2010s, claiming to have identified more than $20 million worth of payments from China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine to Hunter and at least two other close family members. The White House has not denied the financial statements from the company, but rejects the suggestion that the President personally received any money.

Hunter and Jim, the president’s brother, worked closely together on business dealings throughout the years, as revealed by the New York Post’s laptop leaks. What the House GOP have attempted to suggest, however, is that the illusion of political influence through former-vice-president Joe Biden was the real product on offer. The mystery is the extent to which Joe Biden knew about or co-operated with the grubby deals. The president, for his part, denies all involvement.

The House committee has not yet been able to prove Joe’s complicity. But a number of senior Republicans believe that an impeachment process will give them the necessary congressional powers to force the Biden’s to supply evidence which they so far have not been willing to turn over - as has been the case with Joe Biden’s alleged pseudonymous emails, currently sealed in the National Archives.

The problem for Republicans might be that they have cried vast Left-wing conspiracy too many times. Right-wingers in America, consumed as they often are by political hatred, have a tendency to fixate on elaborate conspiracy theories involving Democratic leaders – think Bill Clinton’s ‘Whitewater’ dealings, Hillary Clinton’s emails, and Barack Obama’s supposed birth certificate, to name but three.

Even if the Republicans in Congress are now onto something more substantial with the alleged Biden influence grift, it’s far from certain that they’ll find the smoking gun they need. And they don’t, and Joe Biden’s only real crime is loving his troubled son, the case against Hunter will help Joe in the way that the manifold cases against Donald Trump have tended to benefit him. But one thing is certain: since it broke in 2020, the Hunter Biden story has never gone away. As the presidential election of 2024 heads into view, we’re sure to hear more still.

