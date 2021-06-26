No matter what the UFO report says, the damage is already done

Miriam Kramer
·3 min read

The U.S. government's hotly anticipated report on UFOs does not lend any credence to the belief that intelligent aliens have visited Earth. But that idea is in many Americans' heads, and it's there to stay.

The big picture: People want to believe.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Early accounts of the report even suggested that it would not claim that these objects are alien in origin, but that didn't stopped the speculation that these UFOs — or unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs), in military speak — could be proof of intelligent alien life come calling.

  • Some experts worry that the release of the report will just continue to fuel conspiracy theories and anxiety for years to come.

What's happening: The public version of the UFO report, which Congress demanded last year, found no evidence that aliens were responsible for any of the UAPs investigated.

  • However, the investigators weren't able to find explanations for all of the reports they looked into, leaving the door open for more conspiracy theories to develop.

Why it matters: Instead of tamping down anxieties and conspiracies, it's possible the release of this report will actually stoke them even if it says they're unfounded.

  • With this report, the government is "telling people that there is something that is potentially threatening. They're also telling people that they were lied to for 80 years," psychiatrist Ziv Cohen told Axios.

  • "I think the problem is when the government tells you that [they] were lying to you, then that makes people naturally think, 'Are they telling us the truth now?'"

Between the lines: Much of the public interest around UAPs recently was stoked in 2017 when the New York Times published a widely read story about a Pentagon program to investigate UFOs.

  • Since then, new videos and eyewitness accounts have continued to stoke the public's imagination about what these UAPs could be.

  • After years of dismissiveness, the Defense Department has suddenly started taking UFO sightings much more seriously, at least publicly.

  • "I would say that from 2017 to now has been like one large, cresting wave to the present and the forthcoming report, and then within that, there are lots of little smaller, ups and downs," Sarah Scoles, author of the book They're Already Here on UFO culture, told Axios.

Reality check: There are plenty of scientists searching for life out there in the solar system and universe, but the scientific quest to find life somewhere out there has nothing to do with UFOs or UAPs.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars now is searching for possible signs of past life on the Red Planet, while the agency plans on sending new missions to Venus in the coming years that could tell us more about its habitability in the past and even present.

  • Researchers focusing on SETI — the search for intelligent life — don't assume that aliens with faster-than-light technology have visited us. Instead, they search the skies for radio waves that technologically advanced civilizations could have produced and inadvertently sent into space.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US government says it doesn't know what was behind 143 UFO sightings

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published its long-awaited report on nearly two decades worth of UFO sightings.

  • It came out of the sky: US releases highly anticipated UFO report

    Report says intelligence sources do not think aliens are behind UFOs but what they are is unclear A sign off route US 285, north of Roswell, New Mexico, points to the what UFO enthusiasts say was a 1947 crash of an unidentified object covered up by the government. Photograph: Str Old/Reuters The mystery of UFOs seen in American skies is likely to continue following the release of the US government’s highly anticipated UFO report. The report released on Friday afternoon made clear that while Amer

  • New Air Force weapon can take out hundreds of drones instantly — and silently

    The U.S. Air Force unveiled a weapon this month designed to take out hundreds of drones at once with barely a sound.

  • US Government UFO Report Lands And Is Taken To Our Leaders – Update

    UPDATE: The long-awaited unidentified flying objects (UFO) report by the US government is finally out, but there’s no mention of whether aliens exist. Its most shocking claim: 143 out of 144 cases of UFOs seen by military planes can’t be explained. The report was released today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence […]

  • They’re real, but are they alien? – key takeaways from the Pentagon report

    Whatever the ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ are, they are real objects that may pose a national security risk The Pentagon confirmed that the UAPs the military are encountering are real objects. Photograph: Joe McBride/Getty Images The long awaited report into UFOs issued by the US government was released on Friday, but for those wishing for confirmation that the Earth is being visited by alien intelligence, it did not provide much evidence. Or indeed, any at all. At just nine pages long the re

  • Unusual object approaches the solar system

    Scientists announced a strange object approaching Earth from the farthest region of the solar system, the Oort Cloud. At first glance, scientists believe it to be a massive comet.

  • Israel's new camouflage technology can make soldiers virtually 'invisible'

    Polaris Solutions is working with special forces units in Canada and the United States to bring the technology to North America, it was reported.

  • U.S. report on UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

    A highly anticipated U.S government report on UFOs was released on Friday, but the overarching message was - a lack of data fails to explain the mysterious flying objects.It included 144 observations of what the U.S calls "unidentified aerial phenomenon," dating back to 2004.The unclassified report marks the first time the U.S government has publicly acknowledged the unexplained sightings previously seen by military pilots, after decades of deflecting.Among the incidents included cases that previously came to light in the Pentagon's release of video from naval aviators showing unexplained aircraft off the U.S. East and West Coasts exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technologies.The report listed five potential categories to explain the sightings ranging from airborne clutter, to natural atmospheric phenomena or foreign adversary systems.One of the incidents was attributed to a large, deflating balloon, the remaining 143 cases remain unexplained.Asked about potential alien explanations, one of the officials said: "That's not the purpose of the task force, to evaluate any sort of search for extraterrestrial life."But analysts have not ruled out whether the sightings might be of extraterrestrial origin.It also found that too little data exists to conclude whether they represent some exotic aerial system developed either by a U.S. government or commercial entity, or by a foreign power such as China or Russia.

  • ‘The truth is still out there’: internet shrugs at Pentagon’s UFO findings

    Eagerly anticipated document lands with a thud as most incidents remain unexplained The report was only able to explain one citing with a high degree of confidence. Photograph: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF It was an afternoon of much anticipation and excitement – followed by the saddest trombone sound echoing across the internet. The long-awaited report from US intelligence officials on unidentified flying objects dropped this afternoon, marking one of th

  • Did the Navy Try to Design Its Own UFO?

    Wikimedia CommonsBy Peter Eisner In December 2018, the U.S. Patent Office approved one of the strangest applications in its 231-year history, from a Navy engineer who was confident he could design nothing less than a physics-denying craft that could fly at massive speeds, not just across the sky but into outer space and even under the ocean.Sound familiar? Indeed, if the dreams of Salvatore Cezar Pais, an engineer at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Patuxent River, Maryland, had

  • Nanofabricated 'tetrakaidecahedrons' could out-bulletproof kevlar

    Researchers at MIT and Caltech have created a nanoengineered material that could be tougher than the likes of kevlar or steel. The study, led by MIT's Carlos Portela, aimed to find out whether nanoarchitected materials — that is, designed and fabricated at the scale of nanometers — could be a viable path toward ultratough blast shields, body armor and other protective surfaces. The complex 14-sided class of polyhedron (there are about 1.5 billion possible variations) was proposed by Lord Kelvin in the 19th century as theoretically one of the most efficient possible for filling space with duplicates of itself.

  • UFO report: Government can't explain mysterious flying objects, blames limited data

    The Department of Defense established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in August to investigate mysterious flying objects.

  • UFO report unable to explain hundreds of observed incidents

    The U.S. government on Friday released a landmark report, mandated by Congress, examining "unidentified aerial phenomena" witnessed by U.S. military personnel over recent years.Driving the news: While the report found no evidence of aliens, it did find that UAPs could pose a threat to national security. The report issued by the intelligence community and the Department of Defense did not definitively determine what the military personnel saw.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Marvel’s most mysterious movie of the year brings back a formidable Avengers foe

    June is almost over and Marvel has yet to release a new MCU film in theaters this year, but that’s only because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis that made it impossible for Disney to launch its most important pictures in theaters. The second half of the year is set to bring us no less than …

  • Florida diver praised after spearing record lionfish

    A Florida diver set two records recently by spearing and removing a large lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Even the Hubble Space Telescope's backup computer is glitching now - raising new questions about what's gone wrong

    Hubble has been offline for 12 days. NASA's Hubble team is starting to think this may not be an error on the telescope's payload computer after all.

  • Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Were Tested Again. No Tuna DNA Was Found

    According to a New York Times investigation, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample" that the newspaper sent to a lab for testing.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • China’s Mining Crackdown ‘a Trillion-Dollar Mistake’ Says Saylor

    Michael Saylor, CEO and founder of MicroStrategy has criticized China's ongoing action against Bitcoin (BTC), saying it will prove to be "a trillion-dollar mistake."

  • Bubba Watson incredibly stripes a drive down the fairway despite his driver breaking mid-swing

    Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.