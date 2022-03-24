'No means no' law takes effect July 1 in Indiana

Mar. 23—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Starting this summer "no means no" in Indiana, which could make it easier to prosecute rape cases.

Earlier this month Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1079 into law and it'll take effect on July 1.

That's when one loophole in Indiana's rape law will be closed. It'll change the state's code defining rape to include "disregarding the victim's attempts to physically, verbally or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts."

Previously, Indiana's law didn't include language regarding refusal.

"I think this is a good law, it's a much-needed change in our rape statute and will allow us to consider filing criminal charges in cases where the victim has voiced that the victim does not wish to engage in sexual activity and that activity has occurred anyway, against their will," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Sharon Negele and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle approved it at the statehouse.

"In the past, part of the problem that would arise in some cases is this requirement that force, or threat of force be used," Mull said. "Quite simply, some of these situations are so dangerous to a victim that the victim will comply before the force is used, or the threat of force, out of fear."

It's likely everyone in Southern Indiana knows someone who's been raped, even if they've never told them.

About one in five women in Indiana have experienced sexual violence including rape and almost half of women in our region have experienced sexual violence in some form other than rape.

Those numbers are according to statistics from the Center for Women and Families, which opened its new facility along Akers Avenue in Clarksville last spring.

Data from The Center also shows one-fourth of Indiana men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

Mull said his office tries very hard to pursue justice for any victim in a sexual assault or rape case, but in some situations it can be difficult to obtain a conviction.

"The justice system can be a long, rough process for the victim," Mull said. "Many times it seems it's more geared for the likes of the defendant than the victim. We will do our very best to obtain justice for a victim of assault if they are reported."

He said the change in the law will be extremely helpful in trying to get justice.

This step isn't the last, or only, step in holding perpetrators responsible for rape and sexual assaults, but Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking CEO Beth White said it should be celebrated.

"In this case Rep. Negele fought very hard not only to present this legislation, but to get it through the process," White said. "...we believe this particular change in state law will help successfully prosecute perpetrators of sexual assault."

The next step would be explicitly defining consent. Legislation isn't the only thing that can be done and White said public conversation about consent is very important.

"We have to talk in public with groups in schools, in youth serving organizations," she said.

Detective Major Jason Broady with the Charlestown Police Department said every rape case is different.

"When we get one of those, the main thing we do is we focus on the victim," Broady said. "What we don't want to do is add further trauma to the victim."

He said he thinks it's important for the state to properly define consent in the law, so there's a clear understanding of what lack of consent is. This way, perpetrators can't argue that they didn't use or threaten force with a survivor.

"By redefining that, we get to take that argument away," Broady said. "It's not necessarily that a person used force, it's that this person didn't want this to happen and it happened. And now we have a problem with that."

The Charlestown police work with the Center's Sexual Assault Response Team, known as SART, to make sure they're addressing these cases, and survivors, in the best possible way.

Savannah Molyneaux heads up the SART team in Indiana.

She said as soon as a call comes in, the Center is able to send an advocate to either Baptist Health Floyd or Clark Memorial Hospital. If someone calls the 24-hour crisis line, they will be referred to the team and connected to services.

"I think one of the biggest struggles is if a survivor is interested in reporting, they are deterred and they are worried they will go through this process that is emotionally taxing, only for nothing to happen," Molyneaux said.

It is difficult while supporting a survivor who wants to report and telling them the odds aren't in their favor.

"Having our laws more aligned with society's mindset and we understand the nature of trauma and sexual assault, that will really change it," Molyneaux said. "It'll make survivors feel more supported and empowered to report."

Zenebia Law, director of Southern Indiana Programs with the Center, echoes this.

"Healthy sexual relationships are built on trust, transparency, and consent," Law said. "Any situation in which both partners don't consent to a sexual activity — or what takes place during a sexual encounter — could be considered a sex crime. Also, sexual abuse does not always present as a violent act, such as use of force or being held down. HEA 1079 will give Hoosiers a clearer definition of consent and offer more guidance to prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement."