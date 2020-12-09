No mechanical issues found in small plane crash in Arkansas

FRANKLIN, Ark. (AP) — Federal officials found no mechanical problems in a small plane crash that killed a flight instructor and a student pilot last month in rural northeast Arkansas, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board report said the Piper PA-38-112 crashed into trees and the ground on Nov. 30 near Franklin, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Gary Dickerson, Izard County’s emergency management director, has said residents called 911 to report a small airplane flying low in Franklin.

The NTSB said that after the two-seat aircraft received clearance to land at the airport in Walnut Ridge, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Franklin, radar contact and voice communications were lost.

The plane made several turns during the last 5 1/2 minutes of the flight, the NTSB said.

The plane had taken off from an airport in Lonoke, just east of Little Rock.

Local authorities identified the men who died in the crash as David Rottman, 70, of Lonoke, and Lucas Parker, 44, of Conway. Rottman was the owner of Arkansas Pilot Development in Lonoke.

Latest Stories

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules Trump's coup d'emotion

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss, others in anti-corruption sanctions

    The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury said. The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth," the agency said in a statement. The United States also blacklisted one Liberian individual and one Kyrgyz individual under Executive Order 13818, which targets corruption and serious human rights abuse.

  • Dad pleads guilty in autistic son's backyard pool drowning

    The father of a severely autistic 16-year-old Michigan boy who drowned in a family pool has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accused Tim Koets of failing to supervise his son whose hands were bound while he stood in the pool in March 2019. Koets pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse, a misdemeanor.

  • Cuomo says he thinks the FDA might authorize Pfizer's vaccine on Thursday, with New Yorkers getting shots 'as soon as this weekend'

    Cuomo said that if the FDA authorizes the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, New York could get as many as 170,000 doses by the weekend.

  • The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House

    Behind the scenes, the Trumps are reportedly doing what every lame-duck first family should: packing up.While President Trump still hasn't admitted that he'll be leaving the White House in a month, first lady Melania Trump has been quietly packing and getting ready for life at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. That reportedly includes divvying up where the Trumps' personal belongings will be headed, picking out her own china to leave behind, and planning her own twist on the traditional first lady memoir.Back in April, Melania Trump brought on a special, unpaid government employee — former White House Office of Administration head Marcia Lee Kelly — who has since been helping the Trumps on their outward transition. Among the first lady's reported tasks for Kelly was asking around in the White House to find out whether she'll get any perks once she leaves the White House. The president will get some benefits, but Melania will only get a $20,000-a-year pension if he dies.Regardless, she has still been spending her days "overseeing shipments of personal items" to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump Tower in New York City, CNN writes. She has already picked out the patterns for the traditional china set each first lady leaves at the White House, and has reportedly hired the same interior decorator Trump had redecorate the White House residence to add a similar charm to Mar-a-Lago. But we shouldn't expect a Becoming-style memoir from this first lady; she's considering a "photo-centric coffee table book" about White House hospitality or her redesign projects, a source in the publishing industry tells CNN.And as for the president's potential 2024 run, well, "That might not go over well" with his wife, a source told CNN. As the source put it, "she just wants to go home." Read more about the Trumps' post-White House life at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," mentioning the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • ‘Savage:’ Watch an alligator get eaten whole by an unlikely creature at Florida lake

    Normally, alligators do a lot of the consuming in Florida.

  • CNN overtakes Fox News in post-election average viewing figures after Donald Trump's defeat

    CNN overtook Fox News in its average viewership in the month after the US election in the latest sign that Donald Trump’s once favourite cable news outfit has taken a hit. CNN, the cable news channel which has been a persistent target of the US president’s ire, averaged 1.73 million viewers between November 4 and last Sunday. That figure, released by the company Nielsen, beat the Fox News Channel which had an average viewership of 1.56 million. MSNBC, a left-leaning cable news channel, got 1.53 million. It is the first time CNN has outperformed Fox News on the metric for a month since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001, according to the Associated Press. CNN this weekend took out adverts championing its boost in viewership in the aftermath of the US election, which took place on November 3. “Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” the adverts said, jokingly referencing Mr Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden, the victor. On other metrics Fox did better, such as during prime time when last week Fox led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers, according to the AP, higher than CNN's 1.92 million. The drop in popularity of Fox News in part reflects the recent phenomenon that channels aligned with one particular political ‘side’ in America see a fall in viewers after a perceived 'defeat', in this instance Mr Trump’s election loss. However it also could reflect the US president’s outright criticism of Fox over its election night coverage and refusal to back-up his baseless claims that victory was “stolen” from him by mass voter fraud.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Senior PLO official Ashrawi resigns, calls for Palestinian political reforms

    Veteran Palestinian negotiator and women's rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi resigned on Wednesday from her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and called for political reforms. Ashrawi, 74, did not give a reason for her resignation in a statement announcing the move. The 15-member committee, the most senior body of the PLO, is headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is not often convened by the 85-year-old leader.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue

    Pope Francis made an unannounced, pre-dawn visit to a Rome landmark on Tuesday (December 8) after he was forced to cancel the annual public ceremony because of the coronavirus. The event, which is usually attended by thousands of people and is considered the start of the capital's Christmas season, was cancelled. Francis went unannounced at 7 a.m. and placed a basket of white roses at the base of the statue in the rain. During the 15-minute visit he prayed for the city and for all people around the world affected by COVID-19, a Vatican statement said. He then went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he said Mass before returning to the Vatican.

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has become the latest government official to test positive for COVID-19.Wolf received the positive diagnosis during a "routine test" on Tuesday, he said in a Wednesday statement. "I have no symptoms and feeling well," Wolf added, saying he would be working remotely as he quarantines at home with his wife Frances. "My positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID," Wolf continued, reminding Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home, and socially distance."> NEW: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. https://t.co/zqE2yq4TEu pic.twitter.com/NsopXXcuNn> > — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2020Pennsylvania, like the rest of the country, is currently seeing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. It has seen case counts grow by more than 50 percent over the past few weeks, and ICU beds throughout the state are 80 percent full as well, according to Health and Human Services Department data.Wolf has had a more nationally prominent role over the past month as his state provided some of the deciding votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden the presidency.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • House Republicans Call for Special Counsel to Investigate Election

    More than two dozen House Republicans sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday requesting that the president direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe “irregularities” in last month's general election.“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” reads the letter, signed by 27 GOP representatives.Representative Lance Gooden of Texas first wrote and sent the letter on his own last week, but he decided to resend it after other members in his caucus expressed interest in signing their names to it, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The Republicans' frustration comes after Barr said last week that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election.The Trump campaign legal team quickly disputed Barr's appraisal, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence Trump's lawyers have gathered to substantiate their fraud allegations.“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the GOP representatives stated in their letter.“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” the lawmakers said.Earlier this year, Barr suggested that the high levels of mail ballots this year due to people opting to stay home during the pandemic could become a breeding ground for fraud.Since Joe Biden eked out a victory in the election earlier this month, flipping several key battleground states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins, the Trump campaign has launched a slew of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the vote results in six swing states.Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has claimed he won a second term “by a lot” even as his legal team fails to produce of voter fraud on a scale widespread enough to affect the outcome of the race and the former vice president’s victory.

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.