‘No meeting took place’: Biden campaign quashes new report alleging former VP attended Burisma meeting

Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the Democratic National Convention on 20 August 2020 ((Democratic National Convention via AFP))

The Biden campaign has slammed the New York Post for publishing an article that suggested Joe Biden met with an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while his son Hunter Biden worked for them.

On Tuesday, the Post reported that a repairman from Delaware had acquired a cache of documents that revealed that the Democratic presidential nominee met with Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi at the time that he led policy on Ukraine for the Obama administration.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmed to the Post on Wednesday that it was working with the repairman to verify the legitimacy of the documents.

Responding to the claims on Wednesday, the Biden campaign told Politico: “The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story.”

The campaign added: “Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

Last year, after it was alleged that Hunter was previously paid $83,000 (£63,666) a month by Burisma, the Democratic nominee denied having any involvement with his business, saying: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Republicans have repeatedly attempted to find evidence of corruption by the Democratic nominee, but have so far not found any to support their claim that US foreign policy was influenced by Hunter’s position at Burisma.

Mr Trump was impeached by house Democrats in 2019 for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine, if the country did not investigate Hunter’s employment at the energy company.

However, in June, Ukrainian prosecutor general Ruslan Riaboshapka said that he had found no wrongdoing from the former vice president or his son, after auditing thousands of documents about Hunter’s employment with the energy company.

The Post reported that the repairman contacted the committee late last month, just a day after it released a report on Joe Biden’s involvement with his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

The report claimed that a firm with links to Hunter received a payment of $3.5m (£2.6m) from the wife of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov.

However, Hunter’s lawyers denied that he had any interest with the firm and reiterated that he received no money as part of the transfer.

The repairman then spoke to three members of the committee on 5 October, and its spokesman, Republican senator Ron Johnson, confirmed to the Post that it is investigating the claims.

“We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims,” the spokesman said.

They added: “Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint.

“We have been in contact with the whistleblower and are in the process of attempting to validate the information he provided.”

