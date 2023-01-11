No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Florida

No one took home the big jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but two people in Florida woke up richer.

Florida Lottery’s website shows that two people matched five of the five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Tuesday’s numbers were 7-13-14-15-18 with 9 as the Mega Ball.

One ticket, which included the Megaplier, won $3 million. The other ticket did not and it won $1 million.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Florida Lottery to find out where the winning tickets were sold.

With no winners in Tuesday night’s jackpot, Friday’s drawing will be for $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. You can see if your numbers match with the Mega Millions drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m. Friday.

How do you claim winning tickets in Florida?

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Florida winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Florida, draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

In Florida, Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

