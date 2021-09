Associated Press

Florida coach Dan Mullen insists he has no quarterback controversy: Emory Jones is the starter, and Anthony Richardson remains the backup following a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in which one clearly outplayed the other. Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, finishing with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first career start, but the fourth-year junior had some moments to build on moving forward. Wearing the No. 15 that Tim Tebow made popular in Gainesville, Richardson looked more ready for the spotlight.