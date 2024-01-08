No mention of California Rep. Adam Schiff in Epstein documents | Fact check

The claim: Rep. Adam Schiff

A Jan. 4 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a picture of California Rep. Adam Schiff beside an image of him digitally edited into baby clothes.

"Adam Schiff visited Epstein Island 78 times," reads the text above the images.

The post garnered more than 200 likes in four days. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

There's no evidence Schiff visited the island. His name doesn't appear on any of the previously released documents relating to Epstein.

No mention of Schiff in Epstein documents

Hundreds of unsealed documents from a lawsuit tied to disgraced financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been released since Jan. 3, following a December 2023 order from a federal judge in New York.

As of Jan. 8, Schiff's name hasn't appeared in any of the unsealed documents.

Nor does it appear in documents that were unsealed on Aug. 9, 2019, a day before Epstein died by suicide, or in the flight logs from Epstein's private jet when it traveled to Little St. James, nicknamed "Epstein Island," according to the New York Times.

Fact check: Oprah did not fly plane to Epstein's island; her students weren't kidnapped

The documents released in January mention prominent figures such as former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, though neither was accused of any wrongdoing.

USA TODAY previously debunked a similar claim falsely linking Jimmy Kimmel to the Epstein documents.

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

