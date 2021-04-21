No Need to Mess Up Your Bed: These Are the Best Hammocks for Napping

Jessica Cherner
  • If you’re planning on hanging this super-durable hammock outside, take a sigh of relief because it won’t fade, courtesy of the dye-treated polyester, which is totally weather-resistant (including mildew and UV rays). Plus, Sunnydaze designed this hammock with easy assembly in mind, so even if you don't fancy yourself a craftsperson, you won’t struggle with the suspension system. Grab it from Amazon and hang it just in time for spring weather. $71, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sunnydaze-Person-Hammock-Spreader-Quilted/dp/B00OQIN27U/ref?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Artisans in Nicaragua handcraft this punchy hammock using a very specific kind of material: ethically sourced, nontoxic caliber-21 cotton yarn, which is meant to be extremely soft. Did we mention it’s also organic? The colorful tassels are almost too cute. $186, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/749798294/luxury-natural-organic-cotton-hammock?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When it comes to types of hammocks, we’re partial to a handwoven option backed by tradition. With supremely thick cotton thread, this Mayan-inspired hammock is like a cocoon of comfort. From the shape to the style to the natural color, everything about it is traditional (and we mean that in the best way). Both sizes have generous weight limits: The medium can support up to 550 pounds, and the large 660 pounds. $117, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/857569357/traditional-mayan-hammocks-natural?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Nothing says coastal chic like linen and blue-and-white stripes, and this Threshold hammock is a shining example. Also, it weighs only four pounds but can support quite a large weight capacity—up to 350 pounds, to be specific. Luckily, there’s minimal setup involved, so you won’t even need a hammock stand. $80, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/linen-striped-flat-weave-hammock-blue-threshold-8482/-/A-54164881#lnk=sametab" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It's dubbed Yellow Leaf Hammocks’ “Signature” for a reason: It’s eco-friendly and available in 13 colorways (or you can design a custom hammock). Not to mention, Yellow Leaf has perfected its classic triple-weave construction, which utilizes 150,000 ultra-soft cotton loops to offer weightless support that doesn’t stretch or break. What more can you ask of a hammock? $199, Yellowleaf. <a href="https://www.yellowleafhammocks.com/products/double-hammock-hawaii-kilauea" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Made of cotton canvas, this cross between a hammock and a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/hanging-chairs-youll-never-want-to-get-out-of?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hanging chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hanging chair</a> will definitely become your new go-to seat of choice. Available in two different color combinations (blue-and-orange or teal-and-navy stripes), you really can’t go wrong no matter which colorway you choose. The best feature of this hammock is its shape, which lends itself to being able to slip into and out of it. $80, Bed Bath & Beyond. <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/vivere-brazilian-hammock-chair/5553924?wmSkipPwa=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The brainchild of luxury <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/26-cheap-neutral-rugs-that-actually-look-good?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rug</a> company Nanimarquina and acclaimed designer Ilse Crawford, the Wellbeing collection is nothing short of perfection. Our favorite design from said collection? The hammock, which is hand-spun using organic materials, sans dyes and toxins. The subtle design lets this piece work in just about any space. Thinking of hanging it outside? The matching tree straps won’t detract from the delicate, beachy vibe of the design. $1035, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/all/products/wellbeing-hammock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When we think of a stylish hammock, this handmade design comes to mind. The entirely cotton rope hammock, which boasts bohemian-inspired fringe hanging off the sides and a strong canvas-look bed, was crafted with the environment in mind. This rope hammock would look as ethereal in a garden full of fresh blooms as it would in a minimalist bedroom. When it comes to the best hammock with durability, you can’t lose with this fresh find. $60, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/957845519/double-hammock?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • With its spreader bar and basket-like seat, Wayfair’s Ruislip high-quality chair hammock is like a suspended <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/bean-bag-chairs?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beanbag chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beanbag chair</a> made of the most durable material: polyester. First, it’s extremely comfortable-looking with not one but two plush pillows (one for under you and one behind your back), making it perfect for lounging about. Second, there’s a huge, slightly hidden pocket so that you don’t have to get up to grab what you need while you’re seated. Books? Check. Phone? Check. Snacks? Check. $60, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/arlmont-co-ruislip-chair-hammock-w004232403.html?piid=207333004" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Sunnydaze Quilted Fabric Hammock

If you’re planning on hanging this super-durable hammock outside, take a sigh of relief because it won’t fade, courtesy of the dye-treated polyester, which is totally weather-resistant (including mildew and UV rays). Plus, Sunnydaze designed this hammock with easy assembly in mind, so even if you don't fancy yourself a craftsperson, you won’t struggle with the suspension system. Grab it from Amazon and hang it just in time for spring weather. $71, Amazon. Get it now!

