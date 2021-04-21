No Need to Mess Up Your Bed: These Are the Best Hammocks for Napping
Sunnydaze Quilted Fabric HammockIf you’re planning on hanging this super-durable hammock outside, take a sigh of relief because it won’t fade, courtesy of the dye-treated polyester, which is totally weather-resistant (including mildew and UV rays). Plus, Sunnydaze designed this hammock with easy assembly in mind, so even if you don't fancy yourself a craftsperson, you won’t struggle with the suspension system. Grab it from Amazon and hang it just in time for spring weather. $71, Amazon. Get it now!
From ethereal handwoven hammocks to colorful polyester alternatives, the options are limitless, no matter if you’re using them indoors or out
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest