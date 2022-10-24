No messing around with red-hot inflation: Five questions for the ECB

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt
Dhara Ranasinghe, Stefano Rebaudo and Kripa Jayaram
·4 min read

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Stefano Rebaudo and Kripa Jayaram

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and appears in no mood to slow the pace of aggressive interest rate hikes given red-hot inflation -- even as the economic outlook darkens.

It has jacked up rates by a total 125 basis points (bps) since July, the fastest pace of policy tightening on record.

Recession risks are unlikely to stand in the way for now, but markets are looking for signs on when a pause might come.

"The central bank has few options but to deliver another huge rate hike and sound hawkish," said Nordea Chief Analyst Jan von Gerich.

Here are five key questions on the radar for markets.

1/ What will the ECB do this week?

Economists polled by Reuters anticipate a 75 bps rate increase to 1.5%, a view reflected in market pricing. Policymakers have argued for a large rate hike, with most specifying a preference for 75 bps.

The ECB might announce a possible change to the rules governing cheap long-term loans, Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO).

Investors will also look to ECB boss Christine Lagarde for guidance on how the ECB views the trade-off between recession risks and inflation, and when it might pause tightening.

"It makes sense to expect a 75 bps rate hike, signals about the ECB reducing its balance sheet and changing rules about the TLTRO to reduce excessive liquidity," said Deutsche Bank's Global Head of Rates Research Francis Yared. "What is unclear is how much of all this the ECB will announce (this week)."

(ECB set for another supersized rate hike https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/myvmomnnovr/chart.png)

2/ Is there any indication inflation is peaking?

Economists say it's too early to call a peak in inflation but the chances of one arriving soon are growing. Inflation has accelerated to almost 10%, a level not seen in some euro zone countries for over 70 years.

One reason for optimism is that European gas prices are down 65% from a peak in August.

While an inflation peak may be close if there are no additional shocks from the war in Ukraine, the retreat will be slow initially, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle believes.

Another problem is that inflation is broad so even when the headline figures fall, underlying price growth will remain uncomfortably high.

The inflation peak is crucial for whether policymakers will need to push rates beyond the neutral setting - where they neither stimulate nor slow growth -- a rate generally pegged at between 1.5% and 2% but that some policymakers think is too low.

(Is Euro zone inflation peaking? https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/dwpkdgrwmvm/chart.png)

3/ Are we about to get QT?

Not just yet. But the ECB could tweak its language on reinvestments and provide more details in coming months.

The next key policy debate is on how to run down the more than 5 trillion euros worth of bonds on the ECB balance sheet in a process called quantitative tightening (QT).

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot have said the time for QT, part of broader policy tightening, is approaching.

(The easy-money era is over The easy-money era is over https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/byprjzaaxpe/chart.png)

4/ Is the ECB giving away cash to banks and what will it do about it?

Euro zone banks sit on 2.1 trillion euros of cash handed out by the ECB at ultra-low, sometimes even negative rates, aimed at boosting the economy.

But quick and big rate hikes mean banks can park this cash back at the ECB, earning a risk-free profit, irking policymakers who view it as gaming the system.

Policymakers are believed to be closing in on a deal to change rules governing the loans to banks, a move that would shave tens of billions of euros off in potential banking profits. A decision could come on Thursday.

(Who gets ECB's cash giveaway? Who gets ECB's cash giveaway? https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/gdpzqryowvw/chart.png)

5/ How worried is the ECB about financial instability?

Aggressive rate hikes from major central banks and a rout in British bonds have sparked concern about financial instability.

The International Monetary Fund says financial stability risks have risen "substantially" and Lagarde has warned that markets may be overly optimistic about the economic outlook, raising the risk of an abrupt market correction.

"The critical issue for markets is financial stability," said Flavio Carpenzano, fixed income investment director at Capital Group, although he doesn't expect the ECB to address it directly.

(Worries about financial stability risks are growing Worries about financial stability risks are growing https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/zjpqjqkrzvx/chart.png)

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Graphics by Kripa Jayaram and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Preps Another Big Hike as Focus Shifts to Where It Will Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is priming another hefty hike in interest rates this week as the attention increasingly switches to how high it will eventually push.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsA second straight three-quarter-point increase -- an increment that a

  • Opinion: Hold a morbidity and mortality conference on our COVID-19 response

    Former congressman: When public health officials were asked what they knew and they didn’t have good evidence, they should have just admitted it.

  • Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets - sources

    Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe's Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said. If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the sources said. It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said.

  • China's new home prices fall for second month on weak sentiment

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's September new home prices fell for the second straight month as mortgage boycotts, a heightened debt crisis and COVID-19 curbs weighed on homebuyers' sentiment. China's property sector has been beset by multiple headwinds after regulators clamped down on excessive borrowing since mid-2020. Beijing has rolled out a flurry of policies to revive the sector, including relaxing mortgage rates and refunding individual income tax for some homebuyers.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Curb

  • Down 40%, This Monster Dividend Stock Offers Passive Income and Big-Time Upside Potential

    Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) have tumbled more than 40% from their peak. Its various funds have significantly outperformed public stock and bond markets. Add that big-time yield to Blackstone's growth prospects and discounted stock price, and it has significant total return potential.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

    There's no way to know for sure which stocks Buffett is buying. But these two are probably at the top of his list.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.

  • Veteran economist David Rosenberg warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 27%, says the worst is yet to come for investors. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

    The Rosenberg Research chief slammed the Fed for pumping up asset prices, and ruled out a stock-market bottom anytime soon.

  • "I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful

    "Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."View Entire Post ›

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • U.S. stock futures give up early gains after Wall Street’s best week since June

    The upcoming week is the busiest of the third-quarter earnings season, with 165 S&P 500 companies, including 12 Dow components reporting.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • 2 Powerhouse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a unique competitive edge over the average healthcare stock in that it is the market leader in a multibillion-dollar industry with minimal competition. Vertex develops and manufactures drugs that treat cystic fibrosis patients. CFTR modulator therapies are changing the landscape of the fight against cystic fibrosis -- a disease that afflicts 40,000 individuals in the U.S. alone -- and there are only four of these therapies that have as yet been approved and made it to market.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    Here's why they chose Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb is among the select group of companies that are outperforming the market this year. The company's shares are up by 13% year to date.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    These beaten-down growth stocks have a consensus rating of "buy" among Wall Street analysts.