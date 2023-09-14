'Make no mistake that today you step into harm’s way.' Meet Canton police's newest cadets

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei, left, adminsters the oath of office to the Canton Police Department's newest cadets, from left, Brandon P. Robb, Mark T. “Travis” Moldovan, Jonathan R. Versiackas, Jamaal L. McClain, Nicole A. Jones and Ty G. Cowling.

CANTON – Canton City Police Chief John Gabbard welcomed the six recruits to the police force with words of gratitude that they would choose to enter the police profession at a time when departments still are operating under intense public scrutiny.

“Make no mistake that today you step into harm’s way,” Gabbard, a 25-year veteran of the department who became chief last year, said during the July 25 swearing-in ceremony for the six cadets. “You step into harm’s way on behalf of people that you don’t know.”

The six cadets join Canton's force of roughly 160 sworn officers that, like other police departments nationwide, has struggled to find new recruits and retain employees.

Of the 80 officers Canton has hired since 2018, 59 remain on the force today, a Canton Repository analysis of the police department’s hires and departures over the last five years shows.

That means one of every four officers Canton has hired since 2018 left before their fifth work anniversary. Thirteen cadets left while still under probationary status.

Most of them left between eight and 14 months from the day they were sworn in, even though Canton requires officers to repay their academy and uniform fees if they leave within three years. Some left for higher salaries, some left to be closer to home and some left policing altogether.

The Repository sought to better understand the challenges facing the department and its new recruits. With permission from Gabbard, three of the cadets who were sworn in on July 25 — Brandon Robb, Jamaal McClain and Ty Cowling — have agreed to allow the Repository to follow them throughout their first year on the job, from being a cadet with no arrest powers to completing the nearly six-month-long state police academy to responding to emergency calls for the first time.

Cadets Nicole Jones, Mark “Travis” Moldovan and Jonathan Versiackas, who also were sworn in on July 25, declined to be interviewed for the stories.

The Canton City Police Department hired six new officers in July. From left, they are Brandon P. Robb, Mark T. “Travis” Moldovan, Jonathan R. Versiackas, Jamaal L. McClain, Nicole A. Jones and Ty G. Cowling. Robb, McClain and Cowling have agreed to allow the Canton Repository to follow them for their first year on the job.

Long road ahead to becoming a police officer

The road to becoming a police officer is more like being drafted by Major League Baseball than by the NBA. Even if they’re a superstar, rookies still have at least a year’s worth of training — including roughly six months at the state law enforcement academy and at least five months of departmental field training — before they can toss their probationary designation.

It took the six Canton recruits roughly three months just to get to the swearing-in ceremony on July 25. The field of applicants began with 166 people last spring, and narrowed at each qualification phase, from the written exam to the physical fitness test to the background investigation, police board interviews and medical and psychological assessments, according to the Canton Civil Service Commission, which administered the testing.

Even veteran police officers coming from a different department who already have their state certification still must undergo weeks of departmental training to learn Canton's software and policies before they can patrol in the city.

The new cadets are joining a department that hasn't reached its full staffing of 175 officers in years. Last year, the department, which saw the departure of 21 patrol officers, faced high levels of youth-involved violence and an unprecedented increase in stolen vehicles and property damage that it attributes to a social media trend. While the city's overall violent crime decreased last year by 11% compared with the year before — and remains on a downward trend this year — the community still can't shake the reputation of being among Ohio's most dangerous cities.

But the cadets also are joining the department at a time when it is refocusing its energy on working with and within the community, including creating outreach events such as "We Believe in Canton" and "Cookies with Cops," where officers seek to build positive relationships with school children.

The newest class of cadets say they are well aware of the challenges facing Canton and the law enforcement professions and the dangers they could face as police officers. Still, they talk about a desire to work in a position that’s about more than a job, but a way to serve something bigger than themselves.

Brandon Robb, one of Canton City police's newest cadets, has been helping veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder through a nonprofit organization, called Sine Pari Motorsports, which offers off-roading and motocross racing as a form of alternative therapy.

Meet Canton City Police Cadet Brandon Robb

At age 35, Robb is the oldest cadet the Canton Police Department has ever hired. Until last year, recruits had to be at least 21 years old and younger than age 35. Canton City Council expanded the age range up to age 39 for both prospective police and firefighters to help the departments with hiring.

The 2006 Woodridge High School graduate who now lives in the North Canton area retired from the Ohio Army National Guard in 2018 after 14 years and three combat deployments where he served primarily as a Chinook helicopter flight engineer and mechanic.

He applied to be a police officer because he was seeking a job where he could interact and help others. He chose Canton because he’s familiar with the city and its residents through attending various events and festivals.

“The department is big enough that there’s a lot of opportunity but small enough so you don’t get lost and you still feel very integrated into the day-to-day operations of the department,” said Robb, who hopes to someday become a school resource officer.

Brandon Robb, right, one of Canton City police's newest cadets, has been helping veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder through a nonprofit organization, called Sine Pari Motorsports, which offers off-roading and motocross racing as a form of alternative therapy.

Police chief Gabbard’s emphasis on community-oriented policing and his focus on helping officers work through the stress of the job without the stigma attached to traditional mental health programs also attracted him to the department.

Robb already has been helping veterans and first responders cope with the stresses of the job through a nonprofit organization, called Sine Pari Motorsports. The organization offers off-roading and motocross racing as a form of therapy for veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jamaal McClain, a cadet with the Canton City Police Department, has been an active mixed martial artist since 2016 and an active Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor since 2021.

Meet Canton City Police Cadet Jamaal McClain

McClain, who lives in Canton, had considered becoming a police officer a few years ago. But he decided not to apply due to the negative public attitude toward law enforcement.

The riot in October at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon forced him to take another look.

McClain, who had been at the youth prison for roughly six months before the teenagers barricaded themselves inside a building with makeshift weapons, said the riot exposed the true colors of the facility, which officials later said lacked adequate staffing and had seen an increase in violence. He learned that the Canton Police Department was hiring from a city police officer he trains with at East Coast Martial Arts.

The 32-year-old who earned a bachelor’s degree in general education from Walsh University has spent most of his career in the youth development and corrections fields. Besides multiple stints at Indian River, he has been classroom security for Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health, a case manager at Phoenix Rising and a resident aide at the Community Treatment Restoration Center of Stark County.

Jamaal McClain, a cadet with the Canton City Police Department, has been an active mixed martial artist since 2016 and an active Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor since 2021.

At age 28, he joined the U.S. Army in Washington as a corrections and detainment specialist for nearly two years before leaving because he chose not to get the mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

McClain also has been an active mixed martial artist since 2016 and an active Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor since 2021.

“Jiu-jitsu is kind of magical,” said McClain, explaining how he’s watched a 135-pound woman subdue a 200-pound competitor because skill and knowledge often trump size.

While his last competition was in April, McClain, a blue belt who trains in mixed martial arts at Victory Mixed Martial Arts and jiu-jitsu at East Coast Martial Arts, is planning to compete again in October at East Coast.

The 2010 McKinley High School graduate looks forward to working as a police officer in his hometown.

“I think it’s good and I think it will come with its challenges as well,” said McClain who grew up in southeast Canton. “Knowing so many familiar faces, but also having to deal with situations with familiar individuals that I know.”

He hopes to make a positive impact on the community in the same way that officers, such as LaMar Sharpe, who’s known for his work helping and mentoring local youth, made a positive impression on him when he was younger.

Ty Cowling, one of Canton City police's newest cadets, smiles with his dad, Tad, at a golf course in Ellicotville, New York.

Meet Canton City Police Cadet Ty Cowling

Cowling, 25, has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old.

The 2017 Keystone High School graduate found the Canton City Police Department while looking through job postings.

“Canton was just a bigger city I wasn’t used to, and I kind of just wanted the challenge to take it on,” said Cowling, who lived in LaGrange, a rural village in southern Lorain County, until he moved to an apartment in Stark County. “… I didn’t want quite as big as Cleveland, but I didn’t want something small either. I felt like Canton was a perfect fit.”

Cowling, who earned a degree in criminology from Kent State University in 2021, spent the past two years as a probation officer for the Lorain County Adult Probation Department, where he was responsible for supervising and monitoring felony criminals who were on probation.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard, left, shakes hands with cadet Ty Cowling after the swearing-in ceremony on July 25, 2023.

“You basically sat at a desk all day and it just wasn’t what I wanted to do,” said Cowling, who has undergone firearms training and carried a gun on the job. “I just didn’t get the feel for it, like some people do. I would rather be out patrolling.”

Cowling, whose hobbies include golf, watching sports and workouts, said he’s interested in the department’s specialized units, such as the Canton Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team or the vice division that investigates crimes such as narcotics, gambling and prostitution.

Spending a year with three Canton police cadets

To better understand the challenges facing police departments and new recruits, The Canton Repository sought to follow Canton City’s newest class of police cadets for their first year on the job.

With permission from Canton City Police Chief John Gabbard, three cadets – Brandon Robb, Jamaal McClain and Ty Cowling – have agreed to share their challenges and accomplishments, starting from July 25 when they took their oath of office to their one-year anniversary.

Today’s story is an introduction of the three cadets and a look at the job environment they are entering where public scrutiny of law enforcement remains high and one in four Canton officers hired since 2018 left before their fifth work anniversary.

Future stories will be published as the cadets hit various milestones in their training to become police officers.

