'I have no money': Hundreds of Mayfield's low-income housing residents deal with no home

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Pamela Dupee’s eyes were nearly swollen shut as she walked her white Pomeranian-mix Fluffy near piles of red bricks, downed tree limbs and twisted metal siding outside what was left of her subsidized apartment complex.

The exhausted 73-year-old broke down in tears as she surveyed the damage around the Windhaven Apartments here in downtown Mayfield, where she's lived for more than a dozen years.

Days earlier, under the cover of night and as fast as a scorpion stings, a violent rotating column of air sheared the roof off most of the brick-and-mortar units in her apartment complex.

Dupee, who survived what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday called the worst tornado event in the commonwealth's history, is among thousands of Kentuckians displaced after twisters touched down here last week leaving at least 76 dead and at least 16 still unaccounted for.

Pam Dupee, 73, tears up as she walks her dog Fluffy on Tuesday morning as she sees the damage around her home at the Windhaven Apartments in downtown Mayfield, Ky.

One tornado trekked about 200 miles and the storms demolished at least 1,000 homes in Kentucky, leaving residents and businesses without power or water for likely weeks to come.

The storm system also tore through parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.

"I’m one of the more luckier ones,” Dupee said, debris beneath her feet. “I still don’t have any electricity or water. But it makes me sick thinking about having to leave."

Most of her neighbors immediately relocated to relatives home or area-shelters, Dupee said.

But her apartment showed minimal sign of damage and its roof managed to stay intact.

So she stayed.

Pam Dupee, 73, tears up talks about the deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky. The Mayfield resident said she has nowhere to go.

"They’re telling us we’re going to have to move, but I don’t have anywhere to go." Dupee said, wiping away tears, her long salt-and-pepper hair pulled half-way back. "I don’t even have a car to move. I have no money."

In a town of about 10,000 people, Dupee is among thousands of residents that have been displaced. She's also among more than 2,000 residents in low-income housing who say they don't have the financial means to move somewhere new.

As of Thursday, about 400 out of 456 families in public housing, Section 8 and subsidized housing remained displaced, Mayfield Housing Authority Executive Director Greg Vaughn told the USA TODAY NETWORK.

"I can tell you a lot of them are damaged and the people won't be coming back," Vaughn said.

'We've reached half'

Mayfield, a nearly 70% rental community, serves 148 families in Section 8, 220 families in public housing and 88 families in subsidized housing, Vaughn said.

"We've reached half since the tornado," he said Thursday. "We continue to work on that daily to reach the others."

So far no public housing deaths in the town have been reported, Vaughn said, but as of Thursday one person using Section 8 had died at downtown's Elouise Fuller Apartments on West South Street where more than 60 tenants lived.

A mannequin looks out through broken window panes in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Tuesday morning. Dec. 14, 2021

The tornado destroyed at least a dozen of the town's 222 public housing units, Vaughn said, and at least 45 of its 158 Section 8 homes, including Eloise Fuller Apartments.

Terry Croch, a life-long Mayfield resident, lost her public Southside Area housing on Shellwood Drive but managed to escape with her life.

"By the grace of God," said Croch, 59, now staying a mile across town at her mother's home. "It's not good. There's no roof, no porch, no windows."

Since the tornado touched down, Mayfield Public Housing Authority Section 8 Program Specialist Angela Lozoya said she has spent every day driving around looking for tenants who had not yet checked in.

She's left business cards. She uses Facebook to contact residents.

As of midweek, she said she had reached about 70 of the Section 8 tenants, some whose homes were spared by the tornado, and others who lost them. Many of those tenants, she said, went to stay with family in outlying, unscathed cities including Paducah and Murray.

Irene Noltner, in pink hat, consoles Jody O'Neill while outside The Lighthouse, a women and children's shelter that was destroyed as along with much of the downtown of Mayfield, Ky. after deadly tornados ripped through the small community. Dec. 11, 2021

Others are staying in shelters set up across the region, including at National Guard armories. Seven state parks are providing emergency housing and food to displaced families for a minimum of two weeks.

In addition to the displaced, the parks were also providing lodging for the American Red Cross, utility crews and first responders.

Kenlake State Park Manager Mike Duffy said the resorts have capacity to hold about 600 people. At Kenlake this week, all 30 cottages and 48 rooms are at capacity.

A tipping point

Even before the tornadoes destroyed more than a 1,000 homes, Kentucky had a shortage of affordable rental units.

In Louisville, for instance, more than 46% of renter households are cost-burdened, meaning that they pay more than 30% of their income for rent, placing them at greater risk for eviction and homelessness.

Carlos Martín, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and now with the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, said natural disasters can act as tipping points for some on the edge.

In large-scale disasters, federal assistance programs are typically focused on relief and response and only occasionally activated to support long-term recovery.

Unfortunately, Carlos said, the programs "fail to provide needed assistance to the most vulnerable people."

Many lower-income families do not qualify for disaster loans. The FEMA Individual Assistance grants are insufficient to fund rebuilding, Carlos said, and funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development can take months or years to reach the most vulnerable. Any delay can translate into a crack through which folks can slip through.

A FEMA spokesperson told the USA TODAY NETWORK on Thursday that the disaster survivor assistance teams going door-to-door in Mayfield and other hard-hit and underserved communities "will prioritize establishing disaster recovery centers in those communities."

The agency, the spokesperson said, also recently announced a series of amendments to its Individual Assistance program to reduce barriers experienced by underserved populations and provide greater flexibility to survivors.

Reforms include financial assistance to applicants for the cost of property needs (limited to wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and a paved path) due to a disaster-caused disability, when these items were not present in the home before the disaster.

Financial assistance is also available to applicants with damage that did not cause their homes to be unlivable. The aid helps residents clean and sanitize their homes in an effort to prevent additional losses and protect the health and safety of the household.

In addition, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, recently launched a pilot program to lower the income threshold for some types of FEMA assistance, enabling eligible low-income applicants to receive assistance earlier in their recovery process.

'The morning light'

At Kenlake State Resort Park on Wednesday, about 30 miles east of Mayfield, Rory Matheny sat on a lime-green couch inside the lodge's common area and watched a stranger's young fingers glide across the ivory keys of an upright piano.

Across the room, white lights illuminated a Christmas tree.

In a glass-paned room nearby, volunteers scurried about helping other strangers who grabbed donated canned goods and new clothing from dozens of tables.

“Sorrow may come in the darkest night," the young stranger began to sing, lyrics from a contemporary Christian song about hope. "The Savior has come with the morning light. The cross has the final word."

Rory Matheny checks the sign-in sheet at the Kenlake State Resort Park in Hardin, KY., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The resort is a new location for people who have lost their homes in Mayfield from the tornado.

Matheny — a 60-year-old life-long Kentuckian, fresh cuts visible on his hands and above his brow — closed his swollen eyes, bowed his head and exhaled deeply.

Mayfield's tornado sheared off the roof the downtown, three-bedroom Mayfield home where he lived with his best friend and snatched the roommates up into the sky.

“I don’t know how high it took us, but we ended up a long way from home,” the gritty bearded man with kind eyes said as he stood outside the entrance to the lakeside resort.

In a self-proclaimed miracle, they survived. His roommate, Forrest House, 59, remained hospitalized Thursday with a broken back.

Methany said he spent the first night after the tornado in the hospital, then was taken by law enforcement to Mayfield High School where he spent the night with other displaced residents.

The next day he stayed at The Way, a shelter about 12 miles southwest of downtown, and on Monday Enon Baptist Church bused him to Kenlake State Resort Park.

"I'm going to stay here for two weeks, but after that I don't know what I'm going to do. I ain't got no one, or nowhere to go to," said Methany, who is on a fixed income drawing SSI and Social Security.

Matheny said his roommate didn't have home insurance. This week, he said, he planned to fill out paperwork with HUD for them.

But he knows it could be months before he finds a home.

'I hear the train'

Cheryl Berry Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Berry called her nephew when the storm approached her home. "He said I screamed, I don't remember that," said Berry. Berry came back to her apartment to clean out her belongings to store them in a storage unit.

Back at Windhaven Apartments, which Mayfield Public Housing officials said could likely be leveled due to the destruction there, Cheryl Berry choked back tears talking about calling her nephew when the storm approached her second-floor apartment.

"He said I screamed, I don't remember that," Berry said, staring to cry. She came back to her apartment this week to clean out her belongings.

Berry, who lives alone and is on Social Security disability, made it out alive with her Pomsky Lucky and a neighbor's dog she was watching.

"Praise be to God. It was by his grace," the 65-year-old said. She said she was fortunate enough to stay with her nephew across town for the interim.

Otherwise, Berry, who worked for Walmart and made $11.50 an hour before retiring, said she'd have nowhere to go.

"Everybody's trying to find a place to stay," Berry said.

In the meantime, she said, she applied for food assistance.

For Dupee, she planned to stay in the same complex until she's forced out.

She said she can't sleep in her bedroom anymore. So she sleeps in her living room recliner.

"I've cried every night since it happened," Dupee said. "It happens when I close my eyes and I hear the (sound of the) train."

Cheryl Berry shines a light walking through her home looking at the damage Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Berry called her nephew when the storm approached her home. "He said I screamed, I don't remember that," said Berry. Berry came back to her apartment to clean out her belongings to store them in a storage unit.

She also said she'd made small strides to find financial help to find a new place to live.

Thankfully, she said, her granddaughter drove 50 miles in from McKenzie, Tenn. Wednesday to help her set up an account online to apply for FEMA assistance.

"If she wouldn't have come up, I wouldn't have had access to get online to set it up," Dupee said.

"I have an appointment with FEMA tomorrow to inspect the place and see what they can do for me," she said." Now I can hopefully keep track of what's going on. But right now everything is pending."

Housing need

Families in need of emergency housing are being asked to contact their local emergency management office to request lodging.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in designated counties can apply for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssitance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

