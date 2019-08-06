No Money for a Rainy Day? Here's How You Fix That

When it comes to saving for emergencies, most Americans have a surprisingly devil-may-care attitude.

A 2015 study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority revealed that only 46% of households have three months' worth of expenses set aside.

FINRA also reported that 34% of households couldn't scrape together $2,000 within a month to cover unplanned emergencies.

That would barely cover most car repairs. A hospital stay or bout of unemployment could be financially catastrophic.

Most folks are aware they should be saving; they just don’t know how to go about it. Here are six tips to get the ball rolling.

1. Define 'emergency'

A true emergency would be blown transmissions.

Since emergencies are sudden and unexpected, it may be easier to define what they are not.

Your kid’s senior prom, a lack of Super Bowl tickets, a cruise sailing without you, and Christmas are not emergencies.

True emergencies interfere with one’s ability to earn money. They threaten someone’s health or make a home unstable.

Examples include blown transmissions, accidental poisonings and termite infestations.

Set up an in-case-of-emergency-break-glass fund. Save for next year’s Super Bowl in a separate account.

2. Choose the right kind of account

Put your funds in a savings account with easy access.

The emergency account should be accessible enough to withdraw money from on short notice but not accessible enough to impulsively dip into.

Look into a high-yield savings account or money market account. Compare interest rates and fees. Make sure it’s convenient to transfer or withdraw money in a hurry.

Eliminate the need for self-discipline or willpower. If your employer pays by direct deposit, divert a portion of your earnings to the savings account. If you deposit your paychecks, set up recurring transfers to the emergency fund.

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are designed to be long-term investments, and there are pros and cons to saving that way.

CDs pay significantly higher interest, but banks and credit unions typically charge a penalty for cashing out early. However, that sometimes encourages weak-willed people to leave their emergency savings alone.

3. Find ways to beef up your fund

Save a little. Make coffee at home, and resist the lattes.

