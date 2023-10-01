No money for Ukraine in bill that averts shutdown: Live updates

The eleventh-hour bill that averted a federal government shutdown included no new funding for Ukraine, but President Joe Biden was quick to assure the Kyiv government that U.S. support remains steadfast.

A Senate version of the measure would have provided more than $6 billion for Ukraine, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dropped the funding to placate some hard-line Republicans. Biden said he "fully expected" McCarthy would keep his commitment to Ukraine and secure passage of aid Kyiv needs

"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in a statement after signing the 45-day stopgap measure Saturday night.

McCarthy expressed support for Ukraine but said the White House must discuss funding plans with House leadership so "we have a say as well."

"What Russia has done is wrong," McCarthy said after the vote, adding that "whatever we do, we have to define what victory is and what the plan is."

Developments:

∎ Ukrainian drones struck a helicopter base in the Russian city of Sochi, home of the 2014 winter Olympics, Ukraine and Russian authorities aid. An airplane factory in Smolensk also was hit.

∎ The Kremlin says eased U.N. sanctions against Iran will allow the sale of drones that Russia plans to use in a "massive blow" on Ukrainian forces. The U.S. and other Ukraine allies say Russia has been using Iran-built drones against Ukraine for several months.

Pro-Moscow party wins in Slovakia, a NATO member

A pro-Russian party won parliamentary elections in Slovakia and likely will seat a new prime minister who has vowed to halt aid to Ukraine. The Direction party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico claimed 23% of the votes Saturday while incumbent, pro-West Progressive Slovakia party was second with 18%. Slovakia has been among top supporters of the Kyiv government, but Fico has pledged to block Ukraine membership in NATO, questioned Ukraine's ability to defeat Russia and urged a negotiated settlement to the 19-month war.

Progressive Slovakia Party Chairman Michal Šimečka tweeted that the party had faced "constant attacks from all sides" and that the election results were "bad news and a big risk for Slovakia." Fico will get first crack at building a coalition government, but Šimečka did not rule out the possibility of a coalition government led by his party.

"We will do everything to ensure that Robert Fico does not rule in Slovakia," he told Pravda Slovakia.

