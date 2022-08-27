No more than 45% missiles that Russia had before the war remain Chief Directorate of Intelligence

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 13:05

Russia has almost run out of high-precision weapons, and there are no reserves of some types of rockets. In particular, there are not enough Kalibr, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles left.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with RBK-Ukraine

Quote: "The situation regarding the quantity of missiles is serious. According to our calculations, they now have no more than 45% of the missiles they had before the war. They are especially short of Iskanders. Only 20% of the initial quantity remains, maybe even less. The situation is serious as regards Kalibr missiles as well; it is an effective weapon but there are not many of them. This is why Russians are using ground versions of the X-22 and C-300 missiles, but even these reserves are being depleted".

Details: Skibitskyi remarked that "(Russia) is running out of high-precision weapons".

Skibitskyi pointed out that according to all normative documents, Russia has to have 30% of its reserves, but the occupiers have almost completely run out of certain types of missiles, such as Iskanders.

This is why Ukrainian intelligence predicts that Russia will use other means of destruction. In particular, the occupiers are actively using Uragans and Smerch rockets that allow them to launch attacks at a short distance – 70-80, sometimes up to 100 km.

Russians are actively launching attacks on Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kharkiv with these systems.

Skibitskyi believes that Russians will be trying to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure and heating network facilities, as well as to disrupt the order of battle and put pressure on the local population.

According to intelligence reports, Russians only have 30-40 Kinzhal missiles. These were the first to enter service and did not enter mass production.

"They have been using it, it is an effective weapon but it is being used to demonstrate their strength to us and our partners, including the USA and China. Thus they are demonstrating that they have hypersonic weapons'', Skibitskyi summed up.

