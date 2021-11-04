'No more boosters:' WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhamnon Ghebreyesus says countries with high coronavirus vaccination rollout continue to 'ignore our call for a global moratorium on boosters', as he argues equitable vaccine distribution needs to be established.

