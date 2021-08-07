  • Oops!
'No more BS': Dan Bongino demands Republicans seek Biden impeachment

Daniel Chaitin
·3 min read
In this article:
Dan Bongino called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden over his handling of the southern border situation and the coronavirus pandemic just six months into the Democrat's administration.

The high-profile commentator — who this week was joined by at least one other conservative powerhouse, Mark Levin, in putting pressure on Republican lawmakers to take immediate action against Biden — argues that "new rules are in effect" after House Democrats led the charge to impeach former President Donald Trump twice in as many years.

"It's time to start playing hardball," Bongino said on his radio show Thursday after playing a clip of Levin making the case Biden violated the Constitution and should be removed either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

"The Democrats think impeachment is a strictly political tool to get rid of your political enemies, even when they don't have a reason? You know, fake impeachment one, fake impeachment two over Trump. Well, now we have a real reason," Bongino said of the Trump impeachment fights, both of which ended in acquittal in the Senate.

MORE THAN 1,500 CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE MIGRANTS RELEASED IN ONE WEEK INTO TEXAS BORDER TOWN

Bongino argued Biden has invited an "invasion" at the U.S.-Mexico border, as the number of migrants attempting to cross the barrier illegally breaks records, and health concerns are raised as some illegal immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19 as they are dumped into communities by federal officials to await immigration proceedings.

He also invoked the Biden administration's eviction moratorium, which came this week despite a Supreme Court decision in June ruling that an earlier eviction moratorium could only be extended by Congress and that the Justice Department argued in federal court is meant to protect U.S. citizens from going homeless as the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the country.

"That's just icing on the cake. These are real reasons to impeach. Get it done now. Right now. No more B.S. from you guys," Bongino said.

Republicans are in the minority in Congress, so any effort to impeach Biden faces long odds. Articles of impeachment filed by firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 21, one day after Biden was inaugurated, have gone nowhere.

Still, there is some new movement, as Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, announced on Friday he would file articles of impeachment against Biden's homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, in response to the border situation.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who has become a force in conservative media, made the impeachment case before when he appeared on an episode of the Dan Bongino Show last month. But with Levin making waves with his emphatic segment on Fox News on Wednesday and Bongino set to air an interview with Trump on his Fox News show Saturday evening, the call-to-action is sure to pick up momentum.

Bongino mentioned on his Thursday radio show he will launch an activism website that supporters can use to petitions lawmakers. He also recognized the reality of the power situation for the GOP in Congress, but he insisted now is the time to act.

"Put forth the impeachment resolution now. Doesn't matter. Make them vote on it. Get it on the floor. Get it in the news cycle right now. This guy has got to go. He is the worst president in U.S. history," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bongino also acknowledged another Democrat who Republicans tend to disagree with, Vice President Kamala Harris, would be next in line to become president if Biden were to be removed, but he reasoned it doesn't matter.

"Can't get any worse than it is now. Seriously. Can't get any worse than it is now. It could be as bad, but it can't get worse. The man needs to be impeached immediately. We need to send a message to the world that this is not a lawless country," he said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Mark Levin, Dan Bongino, Impeachment, Immigration, Border, Media

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: 'No more BS': Dan Bongino demands Republicans seek Biden impeachment

