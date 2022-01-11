No more delays as judge holds firm on start date for Parkland mass shooting trial

The judge on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting trial is done with delays, no matter which side is asking for them.

Prosecutor Mike Satz asked Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer for a continuance Tuesday, pointing to a new list of defense witnesses that need to be deposed before jury selection gets underway. Selection is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 21.

Shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, putting an end to any pretense that he was not guilty, or guilty of some lesser charge.

But a jury still needs to decide whether Cruz, 23, should serve the rest of his life in prison or face execution for the 17 murders. It would take just one juror to reject the death penalty and guarantee Cruz a sentence of life in prison — under current state law, a jury’s recommendation of death has to be unanimous before a judge can even consider a death sentence.

From the earliest days of the case, defense lawyers have made it clear that Cruz’s mental health would play a central role in their strategy. While the defense abandoned an insanity plea when Cruz pleaded guilty, Cruz’s history of mental health issues can be presented to the jury as “mitigating factors” to be considered when deciding his fate.

Prosecutors will be eager to question the eight defense experts before the trial, understand their arguments, and address those arguments during the trial.

Defense lawyers said they were willing to delay the start to accommodate the prosecutors.

But Scherer, whose efforts to start the trial have been thwarted for two years, showed no willingness to entertain further delays. “I don’t know what to tell you,” she said. “I’ve given you all as much time as I think appropriate.”

Lawyers are scheduled to return to court Jan. 24 and Feb. 2, if needed, to settle any remaining questions about what evidence and testimony the jury will be allowed to hear.

