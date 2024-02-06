No more drive-thru or dollar stores in South Euclid? Well, maybe.

TechCrunch

Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the eponymous Russian internet giant, is selling the last of its remaining Russian businesses at a steep discount, following geopolitical pressures that emerged from Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The value of the transaction, which will include the sale of all Yandex N.V. businesses in Russia and a handful of neighboring markets, will amount to around 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion) -- roughly half of its market capitalization as per the average share price in the three months ending January 31, 2024. The reason for this markdown is due to a rule imposed by the Russian Government, which stipulates that any sale of Russian assets by parent companies incorporated in countries deemed "unfriendly" by Russia, will be subject to a "mandatory discount" of at least 50 percent.