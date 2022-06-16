No more Dunkin' for man accused of threatening attendant

Jun. 16—NEWBURYPORT — An Amesbury man who threatened a Dunkin' drive-thru window attendant for taking too long was barred from the Route 1 franchise for a year in Newburyport District Court.

John S. Haggett, 48, of Whitehall Road had threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct charges continued without a finding for a year Tuesday. He was also ordered by Judge Allen Swan to stay away and have no contact with the attendant during that time.

Newburyport police Officer Charles Vorderis responded to the Route 1 Dunkin', which is located within a traffic circle yards away from the courthouse, on May 7, 2021, after the attendant called police to say a regular customer threatened to "kick her (expletive)" soon after being told she would be right with him.

She told the officer that after he threatened her in the drive-thru area, he called the business and threatened her again.

When Haggett stopped to place his order she told him that someone would be right with him and that they were very busy and shorthanded.

"After being told to wait a minute, the man retorted 'you (expletive), if you don't like your job then quit and find something else.' He went on to say that he would get out of this van and come inside and beat the (expletive) out of you," Vorderis wrote in his report.

Haggett drove his van around again and screamed more obscenities as he drove past the window a second time, the report states. The attendant was able to scribble down his license plate number and called police. A short time later, Haggett called the business and asked to speak to a manager. The attendant, who was the manager, instantly recognized the voice as his and told him there was not a manager available. Haggett hung up but then called right back.

"(The attendant) explained that she didn't want to be harassed and the police have already been called," Vorderis wrote in his report.

Vorderis was given the license plate number and found out it belonged to Haggett. Another officer brought a photo of Haggett to Dunkin' and showed it to the attendant.

"Without hesitation, she identified Haggett as the person who had threatened her," Vorderis wrote in his report.

Vorderis also gave the attendant a "No Trespass" form to fill out, he added in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

