No More Masks: District 304 Updates Policy To Follow Judge Ruling

GENEVA, IL — After using an emergency day Monday to decide how to proceed with COVID-19 protocols, Geneva School District 304 came to the decision that masks will be "strongly encouraged" but not required starting Tuesday.

"Our district will continue to have masks available for individuals entering our buildings and will continue to offer those masks to any individual who is not wearing one," Kent Mutchler wrote in a message to families Monday afternoon. "However, we will NOT be asking any of our staff members to enforce strict masking requirements."

The change in protocols comes after a Sangamon County judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday that voids certain emergency rules adopted in 2021 Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health.

RELATED: Mask Ruling Prompts Emergency Day In Geneva School District



Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered an immediate appeal to Friday's ruling, and Mutchler noted that if a stay is ordered or if the decision is overturned, District 304 will be required to return to universal masking.

A few things that will remain the same in District 304 as of Tuesday, according to the superintendent, include the following.

Physical distancing

Encouraging frequent hand hygiene

Providing cleaning supplies to our classrooms

Proper ventilation

Situational monitoring

Staying home if sick or exhibiting COVID-like symptoms

Efforts are also being made within the district to provide N95 masks to students and staff who request them, Mutchler said, while also encouraging parents to talk to their children about what is best for the family when it comes to wearing masks.

"We would draw your attention for our theme for this year, #GrowingTogether304, and stress the importance of treating everyone with respect and kindness during this time as our students and staff make individual choices regarding masking," Mutchler said. "We need to continue to work together as a school community as we move forward."



This article originally appeared on the Geneva Patch