"No more money for RINOS": Trump urges supporters to donate to his PAC

Rebecca Falconer
1 min read
Former President Trump asked supporters in an email Monday to donate directly to his PAC and not other Republicans — hours after the Republican National Committee rejected his demand to stop using his name and likeness to fund-raise.

Why it matters: Trump remains popular among Republican voters and his name is seen as a key part of fundraising ahead of the 2022 midterms. But Trump is seeking to control the use of his name and image "as he aims to position himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP," AP notes.

Of note: RNC chair Ronna McDaniel stated earlier Monday that Trump had personally approved the use of his name for fund-raising.

What he's saying: "No more money for RINOS [Republican in name only]," Trump said in his statement.

  • "They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness.”

  • He asked supporters to donate to his Save America PAC via his personal website, adding, "We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!"

