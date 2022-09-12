No more Paddington bears and marmalade at queen tributes, officials say

Thousands of people have gathered around London's royal parks to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96. Among the endless flowers laid in tribute are dozens of other items as well, including Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches — but to the latter, parks officials are saying enough is enough.

The queen and the royal family have long been associated with the classic children's book character Paddington Bear. In honor of her Platinum Jubilee in June, the queen even acted in a skit with the beloved character — the two are seen having tea and discussing their love of marmalade sandwiches.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington asks the queen after chugging a pot of tea and accidentally squishing pastries on the table. "I always keep one for emergencies."

After pulling the sandwich out of his famous red hat, the queen responds, "So do I," and pulls one out of her purse.

A toy Paddington Bear and a marmalade sandwich, a nod to Queen Elizabeth's association with the children's book character at the Royal Jubilee, laid outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, on September 11, 2022. / Credit: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Many mourners have been leaving Paddington-inspired tributes to the queen across parks and elsewhere, with stuffed bears, balloons, clothing, character-covered tea pots, ornaments, notes and marmalade sandwiches — which quickly become moldy.

This prompted the Royal Parks to issue a statement urging people to opt for flowers, sans plastic wrap, when leaving tributes near Buckingham Palace. All tributes left in the area are moved to the designated tribute garden in Green Park.

"In the interests of sustainability, we ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material," Royal Parks says on its website. "...We would prefer visitors not to bring non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons."

On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwicheshttps://t.co/LnaLUb84yw pic.twitter.com/peTh8Osaul — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 12, 2022

Cards and labels will be accepted, but will be periodically removed with "discretion and sensitivity," officials added. The flowers will eventually be composted about a week or two following the queen's funeral next week.

