No More 'Petty Rivalries' With NYC Mayors, Hochul Promises

NEW YORK CITY — The petty slugfests between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio that bruised New Yorkers are over — and not just because they're both out of office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul devoted a portion of her first State of the State address Tuesday toward fully burying the hatchet in a long-running destructive feud between New York City's and the Empire State's leaders.

"The days of the Governor of New York and Mayor of New York City wasting time on petty rivalries are over," she said.

The pledge — and much of Hochul's proposed "New Era" in New York state government — stood as not-so-subtle swipe at her predecessor Cuomo's heavy-handed style of leadership.

Cuomo, even before his governorship unraveled in a sexual harassment scandal, was widely seen as a territorial bully — an assessment advanced for years by his often-hapless rival de Blasio.

But it's a New Year, complete with a new mayor in Eric Adams.

Hochul, as governor, still wields great power over New York City. And she promised to use it to "share success."

"We will restore trust in this government, because it has been eroded for far too long, she said. "And we will fight like hell — not for turf, not for credit — but for New Yorkers."



And much of what Hochul outlined in her address could benefit New York City.

To-go drinks — an innovation and staple of COVID-19 shutdown New York City — will once again flow.

"Cheers, New York," she said.

Cheers, New York!



Hochul also promised the state will take an unused, 14-mile rail line between Brooklyn and Queens to create a new connection between the two boroughs. The new rail service will be called the Inter-Borough Express.

"I am directing the MTA to immediately commence an environmental review, so we can get this project rolling down the track," she said.

Hochul's promise to fully fund schools received high marks from the United Federation of Teachers.

"By sending billions of additional Foundation Aid dollars to public schools - in particular, to schools serving higher-need students - she is laying the foundation for all our children to flourish," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement.

"By expanding access to the most cutting-edge career and technical education, Gov. Hochul is making sure all our students experience the connection between school and the world of work."

