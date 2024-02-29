No more rain! Thursday's forecast calls for sun and clear skies

Northern New Jersey will get a break from the rain that has been pouring for the past two days. Thursday's forecast is expected to see clear skies with the sun beaming in the Paramus area on Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to reach around 39 degrees. A strong breeze will be in the area with wind gusts potentially reaching close to 32 miles per hour. Wind chill values are expected to come between 15 and 25.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Temperatures will take a decline at night as typical cold winter weather returns to New Jersey with a low of around 25 degrees. West winds will calm down coming in between five and 13 miles her hour.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey weather: Thursday will be sunny, but colder