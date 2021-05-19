No more shame: Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV status

  • FILE - Actor Billy Porter attends the third and finale season premiere of the FX series "Pose" in New York on April 29, 2021. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
1 / 3

People-Billy Porter

FILE - Actor Billy Porter attends the third and finale season premiere of the FX series "Pose" in New York on April 29, 2021. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he told nearly no one for 14 years out of shame and fear of retaliation and marginalization in his industry.

“The truth is the healing. And I hope this frees me. I hope this frees me so that I can experience real, unadulterated joy, so that I can experience peace, so that I can experience intimacy, so that I can have sex without shame. This is for me,” the award-winning “Pose” star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Porter, who won an Emmy for his HIV-positive character Pray Tell on the FX series, said the isolation of the pandemic led him to reflect on his secret, kept from his mother and those involved with his ballroom drama set in New York at the height of the AIDS crisis in the '80s.

Telling his mother was the most difficult. Having grown up in the Pentecostal church, in an intensely religious family, the stage and screen star said the shame of being queer was compounded by his HIV status.

“She said, ‘You’ve been carrying this around for 14 years? Don’t ever do this again. I’m your mother, I love you no matter what. And I know I didn’t understand how to do that early on, but it’s been decades now,'” Porter recalled.

He said today, he's the “healthiest I've ever been.”

Porter called 2007, the year he was diagnosed, the worst year of his life. In addition to his HIV status, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes that year, and he signed bankruptcy papers.

“I survived so that I could tell the story. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “I’m the vessel, and emotionally that was sufficient — until it wasn’t. Until I got married (in 2017). Now I’m trying to have a family; now it’s not just me. It’s time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive — and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”

The series is in its third season, the final round for Porter's show. He's writing a memoir, working on a Netflix documentary about his life and will play a genderless Fairy Godmother this year in a new film take on “Cinderella,” scheduled for release in September on Amazon Prime.

Recommended Stories

  • Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for 14 years

    The Pose actor feared he would be discriminated against if he made his diagnosis public earlier in his career.

  • Billy Porter Opened Up About Being HIV-Positive

    "Yes, I am the statistic, but I’ve transcended it. This is what HIV-positive looks like now."

  • Butcher knives in both hands, man chases woman onto football field, California cops say

    A coach tackled the man at a youth flag football game.

  • Billy Porter Reveals He Was Diagnosed as HIV-Positive 14 Years Ago: 'The Truth Is the Healing'

    "I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate," Billy Porter says of playing his HIV-positive character, Pray Tell, on Pose, while no one on the show knew of his own diagnosis

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • One Major Side Effect of Not Getting Enough Vitamin D, Says Science

    There are many health benefits of taking vitamin D, such as a better mood, a strong immune system, and even reducing the severity of asthma attacks. However, while all of these things are important, there is one key issue linked to not getting enough vitamin D: loss of bone density.As Nicole Avena, Ph.D., assistant professor of neuroscience at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, told us in a previous article on the health benefits of vitamin D, "one of the major roles [vitamin D] plays is to help maximize the absorption and utilization of calcium, which is an important mineral for our skeletal system and teeth."RELATED: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right NowIn order to get a sufficient amount of vitamin D in a day, people ages 1 to 70 need 600 international units (IU), while people over the age of 70 need 800 IU. Not getting a sufficient amount of vitamin D each day can result in a higher risk of osteoporosis later in life. Osteoporosis is characterized as the thinning and weakening of bones and is often referred to as brittle bone disease.Women who are going through menopause are most likely to develop osteoporosis, as a reduction in estrogen levels is a big risk factor. In fact, a recent study even suggests that women between the ages of 50 and 80 have a 79% higher risk of developing heart disease.However, by routinely consuming calcium and vitamin D, you can effectively slow bone mineral loss and in part, reduce the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures.While rare, severe vitamin D deficiency can cause rickets in children, a disease that causes the bones to become soft and bend. In adults, severe deficiency of this key vitamin can result in osteomalacia, a condition that encompasses the softening of bones, bone pain, and muscle weakness.Luckily, you can largely prevent all of this from happening so long as you eat plenty of vitamin D-rich foods such as fatty fish (think salmon) and eggs. However, a vitamin D supplement may also be a great addition to your diet. Be sure to consult your physician before taking any new supplements to ensure they won't react with another medication you may be taking.For more, be sure to check out Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says Science.

  • Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for 14 years, saying: 'I hope this frees me'

    The "Pose" star said he has diagnosed in 2007 and kept his status private because he feared backlash from the out of fear entertainment industry.

  • Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash

    Disfigured Barbie dolls. Across the country, thrift stores have been flooded by household items, the offerings of people who have been homebound for months and are eager to clear out some of their possessions. Problem is, too many such items could most accurately be described as trash.

  • Marilyn Manson's ex-assistant sues over sexual assault and battery claims

    Ashley Walters files legal papers claiming the singer used his fame to "exploit and victimise" her.

  • A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Romance, Calling Her "the One" and "the Love of My Life"

    😍 😍 😍

  • Sources Shut Down Shanna Moakler's Claims About Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Having an Affair

    Nope, sorry, never happened.

  • Emergent plans to fix issues that ruined COVID-19 shots early as July -U.S. House memo

    (Reuters) -Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The House memo also noted that one of the top Trump administration officials responsible for awarding the U.S. government vaccine contract to Emergent had previously received hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from the company. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration paused production of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Emergent's Baltimore plant in April after an inspection flagged numerous serious quality control and sanitary issues.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Kim Kardashian Picks Between Two Trending Sandals to Accent Her Risk-Taking Latex Set

    Which pair do you think she should wear?

  • Queen Elizabeth's New Puppy, a Gift During Prince Philip's Last Days, Dies: 'It's All Very Sad'

    The Queen was given the corgi puppy, named Fergus, while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital

  • Chip industry predicts big boost from federal funding

    Aiming to sway budget-conscious legislators on the value of federal funding, the chip industry's U.S. trade group says that $50 billion in investment would boost the U.S. economy by $25 billion per year and create hundreds of thousands of jobs.Why it matters: Congress gave conceptual blessing to the spending as part of a defense authorization bill, but has yet to allocate the funds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn the Hill, the Endless Frontier Act is moving through Congress, with a final vote possible by the end of next week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced an amendment Tuesday that would include $52 billion in funding to implement legislation that would increase chip production in the automobile, military and other industries.By the numbers: According to a study by Oxford Economics and the Semiconductor Industry Association, $50 billion in federal funding would translate to:An average of 185,000 temporary American jobs over the next five years as new chip plants are built.A boost of $24.6 billion annually to the U.S. economy over the same time period.280,000 permanent jobs added to the U.S. economy by 2026, of which 42,000 would be jobs in the chip industry itself.The big picture: The U.S. accounts for about 12% of global chip production, down from more than about 37% in 1990. Many observers see the lack of U.S. capacity, especially in leading-edge chips, as an issue of concern for both economic and national security.Go deeper: Why Intel's troubles should concern us allLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Global selloff hits European stocks as inflation worries persist

    Stocks in Europe pick up on selling from Asia and a downbeat day on Wall Street, ahead of Federal Reserve minutes.

  • Saweetie Channels Her Inner Genie in a Sparkly Drape Top & Skirt Teamed With Cinderella Heels

    Saweetie has us ready to dress up again with her latest ensemble.

  • U.S. House Republicans propose $400 billion for highway projects

    Biden, a Democrat, is seeking $2.3 trillion in infrastructure and jobs funding. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation funding. House Democrats last year proposed $494 billion over the same period, and there are significant differences over funding priorities.

  • 24 showstopping looks from the Miss Universe pageant over the years

    From daring, nearly-sheer gowns to two-piece ensembles, here are some of the best outfits contestants have worn.