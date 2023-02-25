‘No more silence, stop gun violence’: Activists march through downtown Augusta

Community activists march against gun violence from Dyess Park to May Park in Augusta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Robbie Silas on Saturday asked, "How many folks here have experienced death because of gun violence?" Dozens of people gathered at May Park Community Center responded by raising their hands.

"It can happen to anyone whether you're rich or poor," Silas said. "Death has no mercy."

His speech was part of the reception that followed a march against gun violence in downtown Augusta that started at Dyess Park and ended at the community center.

About 30 activists made the march, zig-zagging through downtown for a little more than a mile. The group had a wide diversity in race and age. But their voices were in unison when they shouted phrases like: "Take back our streets" and "No more silence, stop gun violence!" Many also carried signs with similar messages.

The number of participants gradually increased to a little more than 50 by the time everyone got to May Park. Inside the community center's gym, there were messages and prayers from various community leaders, including Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, center-left, joins a march against gun violence from Dyess Park to May Park in Augusta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

"This place is special to me in that I grew up here in east Augusta, a challenging environment. I've lost friends. I've lost relatives to violence. It's a problem that not only plagues Augusta; it plagues every sector of our community," Johnson said. "It starts as a community. If you know somebody, take them under your wing, because it's not (going to) stop if we don't stand for it."

Sitting near the door of the gym was an open casket, and inside was a mirror. Multiple speakers used this as a visual aid to drive home the brutality of gun violence and how it can affect anyone. This idea came from Rev. Anthony Walker, who organized Saturday's march and reception with community advocate Ferris Simpkins. Both were inspired by their own personal experiences with gun violence as well as the increasing number of incidents in the area.

"Every time you turn on the news, there's somebody being killed, and the community is very silent about it," Walker said. "We wanted to make a stand and bring people together."

An open casket holding a mirror sits in the gym of May Park in Augusta as a visual aid for the impact gun violence has on the community during a post-march reception on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

One of the biggest themes of the event was the need to take immediate action to stop these deaths.

"I would like for all the community activists that's against gun violence, along with the sheriff's office, all of us get together and come up with some strategic plans," Simpkins said. "(We've got to) put boots on the ground."

Augusta NAACP President Melvin Ivey and 29-year-old resident Gabriela Berry have both lost friends to gun violence, and believe addressing young people's boredom and mentality would, in part, help the situation.

Community activists march against gun violence from Dyess Park to May Park in Augusta on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

"When you have summer programs for these young people, they are less likely to get into a lot of this stuff," Ivey said. "Momma and daddy wouldn't have to worry about a babysitter. They don't have to worry about their kids being on the street. They know they're in a safe place."

Berry suggested offering more recreational opportunities.

"This gym should be having kids in it running back and forth," Berry said. "We don't want to see them in the neighborhood doing things they shouldn't be doing. Tell them to come the gym. Tell them to go walk. They need another outlet."

Members of the reception were highlighting another upcoming event: a stage play called "CloZet Confession" which delves into a variety of local societal issues, including gun violence. The play will be staged at the Imperial Theatre on Broad Street at 4:30 p.m. March 4.

