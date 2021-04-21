‘No more snow.’ Chilly Wednesday forecast in Kansas City after unseasonable snow spell

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Snow is out of the picture but chillier weather is here to stay in Kansas City as the cooler-than-normal April continues for at least the next few days, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

A freeze warning remains in effect for early Wednesday until around 9 a.m., Countee said, as temperatures are expected to begin in the 30s and reach a high of about 51 degrees. Countee advised area residents to watch out for sensitive plants over the next few days.

“A lot of improvement compared to what we saw today, but still a little bit cooler than normal,” Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star, said of the Wednesday forecast.

In the long-range forecast, Countee said the cool weather is expected to warm a bit with the next best chance of rainfall coming late Thursday into Friday. He said the latter part of the weekend is predicted to be quite a bit warmer, with temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s before possibly reaching the 80-degree range by Monday.

