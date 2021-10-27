How to keep your pets safe from scares this Halloween
A vet explains what you should do to keep your pets calm this Halloween.
A vet explains what you should do to keep your pets calm this Halloween.
The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said their NICU nurses "always go above and beyond to make holidays special" for families
Chipotle Boorito 2021 has changed again amid COVID-19. To get a $5 Halloween meal, you need to order online and there's a contest for free codes.
A look back at some of the best Halloween costumes worn by celebrities.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was drowned out by boos during a fundraiser for Plumbers Union Local 130 on Sunday.
Add some laughs to your October 31 celebration. These punny and kid-friendly Halloween jokes will make the occasion even more fun.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
It's way more fun to make your own snacks and treats for Halloween.
"I can't wait for Halloween ... because these two make it so much fun!" Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff said
A video of a Minnesota school board meeting went viral Tuesday showing the chairwoman of the school board telling parents who wanted to speak to announce their home address, raising security concerns.
FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico
It's clear Kris Jenner passed down her love for Halloween to all her children
Forty years ago, a photographer spent a week following India's dreaded "bandit king" Malkhan Singh.
Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.
The best part of the holiday season is the excited feeling of suspense leading up to the big day. From decorations to special songs to our favorite meals, we start celebrating long before the actual day of Christmas arrives. Our new favorite way to build up the anticipation is also our old favorite, from childhood: […]
Some of our faves are starting celebrations early this year:
Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.
Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.
A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]
The lost hiker apparently found their way and reached their car on their own, unaware that a search-and-rescue operation for them had been underway.