No more sugar rush: This popular candy store on Miami Beach just closed after 10 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bummer. Big bummer.

Lincoln Road’s colorful sweet shop Dylan’s Candy Bar has closed. The last day of operations was Saturday.

Entrepreneur Dylan Lauren opened the family favorite – filled with bulk candy by the pound, giant lollipops and gummy bears galore – in Miami Beach back in 2011.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan's Candy Bar (@dylanscandybar)

Called “Willie Wonka in a dress,” the daughter of designer Ralph Lauren turned her love of sweets into a lifestyle, founding Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City in 2001.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan's Candy Bar (@dylanscandybar)

“I love the taste, but also appreciate candy for all its qualities: colors, shapes, textures, packaging,” Lauren told the Miami Herald soon after the opening. “It makes me happy just to look at.”

A clerk at the store told the Miami Herald said that although this location was done, you could still visit the stores in Los Angeles, New York and The Hamptons if you’re in the area. DCB also does a brisk online business and currently has specials for Mother’s Day.

Recommended Stories

  • Varian (VAR) Inks Deal With Google Cloud to Boost Cancer Care

    Varian (VAR) partners with Google Cloud to help in the fight against cancer through the development of an advanced AI based diagnostic platform.

  • Importance of scheduling mammograms around COVID-19 vaccine

    Before you schedule your next mammogram, you're going to want to take into account when you receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Missouri sues Biden for lifting ‘remain in Mexico’ restriction on asylum seekers

    Missouri is 900 miles from the Mexican border, but Schmitt is joining a court challenge to Biden’s asylum policy.

  • Estate agent's hi-tech house tour exposes personal data

    House listing on Rightmove reveals "treasure trove of private data".

  • Lauren and David Lauren Welcome Third Son

    He is named Robert Rocky Lauren, and will be called Rocky.

  • 16 states back Alabama's challenge to Census privacy tool

    Sixteen other states are backing Alabama's challenge to a statistical method the U.S. Census Bureau is using for the first time to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, the nation's once-a-decade head count that determines political power and funding. A federal judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file a brief in a support of a lawsuit brought by Alabama last month. The suit seeks to stop the Census Bureau from applying the method known as “differential privacy" to the numbers that will be used for redrawing congressional and legislative seats later this year.

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • From polluted town to environmental mapping model

    Karlaine Francisco was eight years old when she learned she had asthma. And that came as no surprise for a kid growing up in a Filipino immigrant neighborhood in South Stockton, California."I grew up in school with everyone having asthma. It was not something rare for everyone. I was like 'Oh I have it. I'm like everyone else now.'"It wasn't until California began making environmental data available through an online mapping tool that residents of Stockton’s Little Manila – wedged between highways and industry - realized their neighborhood suffered high air pollution and groundwater contamination."We all grew up by the port and we all grew up by charter way, which is by the five and four and by all these factories that have all these toxic pollutants in the air. It's like second nature to us."The state’s mapping tool that helped the 17-year-old high school senior realize the disparities in the impact of air pollution is now a model for President Joe Biden’s administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The White House wants to channel billions into neighborhoods around the country such as Little Manila. Just one week into his presidency, Biden ordered that 40% of clean energy investment go toward such communities. To flag those hot spots, which often also suffer higher unemployment and poverty rates, Biden called for the Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade its mapping tool. But that will require a major overhaul. An EPA official told Reuters the current federal tool – from 2009 - does not draw on public health and socioeconomic data, and does not attempt to gauge levels of need. During the Trump administration, which proposed scrapping the EPA environmental justice budget, agency members worked on their own time to maintain the tool. Now, environmental justice advocates hope the EPA will learn not just from California’s successes but from its shortcomings. Some rural areas lack data on pesticides and water, and nowhere does the state track impact by race. But for Little Manila, state data helped the community to secure $100,000 for a program to teach asthma sufferers how to examine and manage air filters. And for Francisco, she learned how to manage her illness and adapt her lifestyle, ditching outdoor sports for indoor volleyball and figure skating. "When I became more educated on these factors of like, oh, you have asthma because of this reason, I was like, maybe this is the reason why I have it."

  • The 63 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

    From Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage to Kim K calling it quits after just 72 days.

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke With The Queen to Express Her Sympathies About Prince Philip

    Meghan is staying in California at the advice of her doctors.

  • Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's cannabis brand is growing well beyond L.A.

    Houseplant, the cannabis and lifestyle brand from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is dramatically expanding into dispensaries around California this month.

  • Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Philadelphia

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a child being sought right now by Philadelphia police.

  • Bright meteor lights up Florida night sky

    A meteor was spotted, lighting up the sky in different parts of Florida on the night of April 12.

  • 'Liar's dividend': The more we learn about deepfakes, the more dangerous they become

    "If anything can be faked, including videos, then everything can be denied," deepfake expert Nina Shick told Insider.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Photo of dad sleeping on hospital floor goes viral

    ‘Kudos to single moms. I have a husband who cooks, cleans, does diapers and baths, and I’m still exhausted’

  • CDC, Fauci not emphasizing harm to students from being out of school: Dr. Makary

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary shares his concerns with medical leaders not discussing negative effects of virtual learning.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

    China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy while some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade. “While global shipping delays pose a near-term challenge, the strong global economic recovery that we expect this year should support China’s export outlook.”