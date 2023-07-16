No more uncertainty in Russia's stance regarding Wagner Group after mutiny attempt – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence believes that, after a period of uncertainty in Russia, an agreement on the future of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has started to emerge in recent days.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Russian security apparatus entered a period of confusion and negotiations after Wagner Group’s 24 June 2023 mutiny. In recent days, an interim arrangement for the future of the group has started to take shape," the UK MoD pointed out.

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry announced on 12 July 2023 that the Wagner PMC had handed over 2,000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks. As of 15 July 2023, at least a small contingent of Wagner mercenaries arrived at the camp in Belarus.

Meanwhile, some Wagner-affiliated social media groups have resumed their activities, focusing on reporting on the group's activities in Africa.

"Based on recent announcements by Russian officials, the state is likely prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain its extensive presence on the continent," the UK Defence Intelligence stated.

Background:

On 14 July, the Belarusian MoD reported the presence of Wagner PMC fighters in the country, claiming they were training territorial defence forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC, was exiled to Belarus after he ended his armed uprising last month.

On 6 July, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claimed that neither the Wagner PMC mercenaries nor their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin were present in the country then.

