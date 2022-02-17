No More Vaccine Mandate For Newark Businesses; Masks Will Stay

NEWARK, NJ — Newark is rolling back its coronavirus vaccine mandate. But the city’s indoor mask mandate will stay in place a while longer, officials said Thursday.

The state’s largest city has also had some of its toughest COVID-19 mandates.

The city previously required all customers 5 and up to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter many restaurants, stores and other businesses. There were some exemptions, including houses of worship, grocery stores, medical offices and "retail establishments where people tend to be in motion."

As of Thursday, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be required to enter these places, Newark officials said.

However, organizers of events with 250 people or more will be required to have the attendees show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter. Tests have to be taken within 48 hours of the event.

Meanwhile, the citywide indoor mask mandate will continue until at least Feb. 28.

Under the order, face masks are required at all times for all residents and visitors over the age of 2-years-old while indoors at any public facility in the City of Newark. Additionally, all patrons must be seated at a bar and wear masks unless they are actually eating or drinking.

“The data shows that we are making tremendous progress,” Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday.

The announcement comes amidst a decline in in the coronavirus transmission rate and COVID-19 cases, officials said.

“However, we are not at the end of the pandemic, therefore we need to remain vigilant to stay on this path of progress,” the mayor added. “Continue wearing your masks and get vaccinated, as another form of protection.”

City officials plan to evaluate the impact of the latest executive order on the change in the COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday, Feb. 28.

This article originally appeared on the Newark Patch