No more waiting for your Sunday brunch cocktail. Lexington approves new alcohol sale time

Lexington restaurants and bars will be able to start serving booze at 6 a.m. starting this Sunday.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 13-1 Tuesday to approve the change to Sunday alcohol sales. Currently, bars and restaurants can’t sell alcohol by the glass until 11 a.m.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

The change in the Sunday alcohol sales was pushed by many in the restaurant and tourism industries. Sunday brunch and lunch is one of the industry’s busiest times. Out-of-town visitors are frequently confused by Lexington’s and Kentucky’s byzantine alcohol sale laws, many restaurant owners said.

Those that pushed for the change include VisitLex, the city’s tourism bureau, and the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

The original proposal included expansion of all Sunday alcohol sales — at restaurants and retail or package stores. Currently package liquor can’t be sold on Sundays until after 1 p.m.

But many on council expressed reservations about extending all alcohol sales on Sundays. The council ultimately restricted the expansion of alcohol sales to restaurants and bars.

Councilman Fred Brown was the only council member to vote against the change. Brown has previously said he did not feel it was needed or necessary.

Under Kentucky law, cities can set alcohol sale hours.