No-name storm pushes north after bringing heavy rain, winds to Brevard

Brevard County saw record amounts of rain as a strong, no-named storm that stirred to life in the Gulf of Mexico battered Florida’s west coast and pushed northward, leaving behind strong winds and pounding surf.

There were no major reports of any damage or flooding in Brevard or tornadoes across the state as meteorologists feared early on.

“We’re still making our assessments, but the winds are continuing today, we’ve seen wind gusts along Brevard’s coast around 51 mph,” said Brendan Schaper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The rainy weather didn't deter graduates at Florida Tech's Fall Commencement.

A wind advisory remains in effect for Central Florida through 4 p.m. Sunday, with Brevard County officials warning residents to be mindful of debris, even Christmas yard decorations loosened by the expected gusts.

For some storm-weary residents, the heavy rains may have dampened the mood for holiday or Christmas shopping, with wet roads creating safety concerns and drenching showers catching many in the walk from the parking lot to stores and restaurants late Saturday. In Palm Bay, hit twice this year with flooding as a result of the weather, the roadways were wet but free of any major ponding, police reported.

The rain was expected to lessen throughout Sunday. Parts of Brevard were hit hard by the rains accompanying the powerful low pressure system that mimicked the type of subtropical system seen during the summer, with Melbourne actually breaking a record set in 1977.

“This is preliminary but Melbourne received at 3.06 inches of rain,” Schaper said of the record-setting rainfall. Observers also noted that up to 4 inches of rain fell in Cape Canaveral, with 2.5 to 3 inches saturating the Mims area.

Brevard County Public Schools – concerned about the weather threat – decided to cancel all Saturday activities as a result, school officials reported. At the Florida Institute of Technology, graduating students braved walls of rain to make it to commencement ceremonies.

Meteorologists also say that the bulk of the heavy rain took place overnight with a 30 percent chance of showers remaining for Sunday, with much of the afternoon set to be sunny and moderately warm.

