No name yet on police shooting victim

Feb. 12—Authorities on Friday continued to withhold the name of a 49-year-old Greenville resident who was shot to death by police outside an apartment complex the night of Monday, Feb. 7.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Friday that the person's name possibly could be released Monday. He gave no reason for the delay in releasing the name.

The Texas Rangers were investigating the police shooting of a man who allegedly raised a handgun at police "in a threatening manner." The investigation was being led by Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman. Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker Jr. contacted the Texas Rangers the morning after the shooting.

The man reportedly was a resident of the Ranch View Apartments at 5700 Industrial Drive, near where the shooting took place.

The Herald-Banner is seeking a Greenville police incident report as well as police body cam video. The Greenville Police Department has directed all questions about the shooting to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Greenville police responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranch View apartments at about 5:55 p.m., according to a City of Greenville news release. At about 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area of the Ranch View Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired. It was discovered that a man was discharging both a rifle and a handgun, according to the news release.

When officers contacted him, he allegedly raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner. Officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing him, according to the news release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.