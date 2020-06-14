There is no national standard for police trainings across the US but uniformity could help combat systemic issues, experts say

Heavy police presence in Brooklyn, New York, following a protest on June 12, 2020 in New York City. In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, protestors have called on lawmakers to reform US police agencies.

Protests across the country about ending police brutality faced by African Americans have erupted in response to the Memorial Day officer killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While some have called for defunding or even abolishing US police forces, others have called for other approaches to reform, like changing the way US law enforcement officers are trained.

Experts who spoke to Insider said the lack of uniformity in police education presents challenges that could be rectified by instituting national standards.

"They are so different from one another," Dr. Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institute told Insider about local police trainings around the country. "Honestly, it's not even like apples to oranges, it's more like fruit to vegetables."

On May 25, four officers of the Minneapolis, Minnesota Police Department were involved in the caught-on-video killing of 46-year-old George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, told the white officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn't breathe. Officer Derek Chauvin continued kneeling despite these pleas and despite Floyd's loss of consciousness.

Floyd's death — captured on video and widely spread across social media — set off weeks-long national and global unrest over police brutality and racism. But the protests have also escalated calls for major policing reform in the US.

While many activists have called for an entire reimagining of US law enforcement, including the defunding — or even the abolition of US police agencies — others who likewise decry the deaths of Black Americans in police custody have urged for more pragmatic, piecemeal reforms to the criminal justice system such as officer trainings in de-escalation and implicit bias.

For example, former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has even called for an increase in funding to police departments amid ongoing civil unrest. And House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn on CNN's "State of the Union" said, "Nobody is going to defund the police. We can restructure the police forces."

The divide on police reform has marked a point of contention between Americans, who largely agree the anger behind ongoing protests against police brutality is justified, but don't support "defunding police."

One approach reform advocates have called for include the introduction of a national system of standards.

On June 5, Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat and leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, put forth legislation to make federal funding for local law enforcement agencies contingent upon their meeting of national standards for training on de-escalation practices, use of force, and bias. A civilian commission would be created to determine such standards, The Hill reported.

Law enforcement experts who spoke to Insider said they believed that improvements to and uniformity among the way local US police forces train their officers are not the entire solution — but it could be a step in the right direction.

There's no cohesive training program for US cops.

From Los Angeles to New York City to Minneapolis, some of the country's largest police forces have different approaches to their training programs.

Los Angeles Police Department officers receive 960 hours of training in the academy, which includes scenario-based training, a spokesperson for the department told Insider. The LAPD academy training has included specific training on de-escalation techniques since 2017, the spokesperson said.

Officers are also given four hours of implicit bias training, though the LAPD spokesperson said: "implicit bias training is also integrated into the 16 LAPD basic training modules."

"Officers and Department personnel are provided in-service training and perishable skills training consistently over the course of their entire career," the spokesperson said. "When large scale or sweeping policy changes are made, the entire Department will undergo training."

Training officers about their potential implicit biases is an example of such training, he said.

Officers at the New York Police Department are trained in de-escalation tactics during their "scenario-based training unit," according to the department's website on officers' training, which a spokesperson referred to Insider. The site does not specify the length of such training and did not mention whether officers receive any training related to implicit racial or other biases.

According to The New York Times, however, the city of New York began to provide its officers with implicit bias training in 2018 as part of a two-year $4.5 million contract with a Florida company called Fair and Impartial Policing. Police officers in the state must undergo at least 700 hours in total of training before becoming law enforcement officers, according to the state of New York.

A website for the Minneapolis Police Academy says officers are trained in nine areas that include "defensive tactics," "ethics," "firearms," and "report writing" during a 14-16 week program. The website does not mention any training in de-escalation tactics or how or if officers are trained about implicit biases.