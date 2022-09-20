'No, no, he just shot me': Testimony continues in Lucas murder trial

Sep. 20—The prosecution continued to present its case Monday in the trial of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Price in October 2020.

Additional witnesses gave their accounts of the night of Oct. 3, 2020, when Lucas claimed to have shot and killed Price in self-defense after being called to the scene of a minor disturbance at a convenience store. Lucas has pleaded not guilty.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office maintains that Lucas shot and killed Price unnecessarily, as he was unarmed and posing no threat to Lucas.

Among the witnesses called Monday was Jeremy Kinkaid, a member of the Wolfe City Fire Department who was called to the scene after Price was shot. Although not a paramedic, Kinkaid said he tended to Price's multiple wounds the way he had been trained while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Kinkaid said he and Price had been lifelong friends and grew up together. Price was still conscious at first, and Kinkaid said he attempted to find out what had happened.

"No, no, he just shot me," Price replied to Kinkaid as the firefighter tended to his friend.

After loading Price into the ambulance, Kinkaid drove it to the emergency room while the paramedics assisted Price.

First Assistant District Attorney Steve Lilley asked Kinkaid about his thoughts on Price's condition as they proceeded to the hospital.

"Deteriorating ... they had started CPR on him," he said, adding CPR was continuous the entire route and he wept as he recalled the trip. "It was not looking good."

Kinkaid said he heard that Price had died as he waited outside the emergency room at Hunt Regional Hospital in Greenville.

The jury also listened to 911 calls and heard testimony from Cheryl Moore, the dispatcher on duty that night. The initial calls came in of a fight in progress outside of the store on Santa Fe Street in Wolfe City. The calls then quickly shifted to a shots fired report, which resulted in law enforcement officers from across Hunt County being dispatched to the location.