'No, no, no!' -- Neighbor heard manslaughter defendant scream after shooting

Nov. 2—A Decatur woman charged with manslaughter after a Decatur man was shot and killed early Monday told investigators she and the victim frequently discharged firearms in the backyard to scare off would-be trespassers, according to a Decatur police affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court on Tuesday.

Chelsie Nicole Lampkin, 22, was arrested after a 12:30 a.m. call to Morgan County 911 sent Decatur police to the 700 block of Third Avenue Southeast where they found Terrance Faulks, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound. Faulks was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m., according to police.

"When I heard the scream, the way she screamed, I knew someone had been killed," said Philda Starks, 65. "Because I never heard a scream like that in my life."

Starks, who called 911, lives on Fourth Avenue Southeast. An alley separates the backyards between Third and Fourth avenues. The neighborhood was unusually quiet early Monday when she said she heard a single loud gunshot.

"Then she began to scream 'no, no, no,'" Starks said. "Then she began to wail."

Responding officers arrived on the scene to discover a white female crying over the body of a Black male on the ground in the backyard, according to the affidavit.

Police said they observed a Jiminez Arms 9mm handgun between the legs of the victim and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun beside his torso on the ground.

"Officers also observed a 9-mm casing near (the victim's) body and a single gunshot entrance wound below and behind his right ear," the affidavit says. "(The victim) was bleeding profusely from the entrance wound, and officers observed no signs of life."

When police interviewed Lampkin, she told them that she and the victim use drugs that make them paranoid, and that the victim constantly believed people were trespassing on his property, according to the affidavit.

"I have heard gunshots before but not specifically from that house," Starks said. "It was farther north on Third Avenue than I've heard it before."

Lampkin told investigators that she carried the handgun while the victim carried the shotgun into the backyard after the victim believed someone was trespassing on the property.

"Lampkin admitted that she shot the Jiminez Arms handgun into the air a few feet from (the victim) ... . Lampkin claimed that (the victim) fell to the ground immediately after, but she was adamant that she did not shoot him," the affidavit says.

According to a search warrant executed at the residence at approximately 7:15 a.m. that day, police seized 9mm and 12-gauge ammunition, a revolver and marijuana.

Starks said she overheard Faulks and Lampkin arguing loudly in the backyard the day before.

"There wasn't an argument before the gunshot," she said. "The gunshot was completely out of the blue."

Faulks had lived at the residence for around a year and a half, according to Starks. They had exchanged light conversation on occasion, and Starks said she had met his well-spoken daughter, a college student.

Starks said Lampkin moved in with Faulks a couple of weeks prior to his death.

Lampkin has previously been arrested on drug-related charges. Her most recent charge, trafficking meth, came after she was arrested by the Lawrence County Drug Task Force in April 2022, according to court documents.

The arrest warrant for that charge, signed by a Lawrence County investigator, claims Lampkin had 69 grams of meth inside her bra at the time of contact with law enforcement.

A settlement hearing in the trafficking case was scheduled for Lampkin on Dec. 14 of this year in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Lampkin remained in Morgan County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond on charges of manslaughter.

