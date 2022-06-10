No new official details almost a month after fatal shooting in Keene

Jun. 10—The name of the person who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting a Keene man on Green Street last month has yet to be reported by the N.H. Attorney General's Office, which said Wednesday that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement had made no arrest in connection with the shooting that left Kristopher W. Chagnon, 27, dead, according to Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.

The people involved have been identified, the office said shortly after the incident, noting that officials did not believe there was any danger to the public.

"Further details will be released when the investigation is completed and a determination is made as to whether charges will be brought or not," Garrity said in an email Wednesday.

He told The Sentinel in May that the person who shot Chagnon had claimed self-defense. An individual involved in a deadly incident "will typically raise self-defense and then it is up to investigators to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding that claim," he said at the time.

Keene police responded to 6 Green St. at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13, where they found Chagnon outside and injured with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office. Police cordoned off a block of the street, which is centrally located and in a residential neighborhood, with caution tape that night as onlookers gathered at either end.

Chagnon died at a hospital after being transported from the scene, the release stated. His autopsy determined Chagnon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound, and that it was homicide, according to the Attorney General's Office.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to Garrity.

Chagnon graduated from Keene High School in 2013, a class list from that year indicates.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Garrity has declined to comment on what led to the shooting.

