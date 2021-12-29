'No one is above the law': Cobb prosecutors reflect on Arbery verdict

Dec. 29—Before the trial of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery began, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady prayed with the victim's parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick.

"And one of the things I talked to them about was, no matter what happens in this trial, we know your son's life had meaning," Broady said in an interview with the MDJ.

Already, the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had led to two bipartisan reforms — the repeal of Georgia's citizen's arrest law, and the passing of a state hate crimes law. But those statutes were not in place at the time of the crime, and would not apply to the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, the three men charged with Arbery's death.

As the country waited with bated breath, the jury's verdicts were announced Nov. 24. Despite worries that the citizen's arrest law would shield the defendants, and concerns about a jury that was almost entirely white, all three men were convicted of murder. For Broady, it was a sigh of relief as Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley read the verdicts.

"I really thought 'OK, these jurors are so smart," Linda Dunikoski, the lead prosecutor in the case, told the MDJ. "These jurors understood it, these jurors were paying such close attention, and they listened to all the evidence in the case. They were really, really focused, they took a lot of notes, they paid attention to all of the videos ... It was so affirming of my belief, and I think the team's belief, in the justice system."

It had been a long road to providing closure. After Arbery was chased down and fatally shot in Brunswick in February 2020, it took three months for arrests to be made.

Two district attorneys recused themselves due to conflicts of interest. One of them, Jackie Johnson, now faces criminal obstruction charges related to the case.

In May 2020, the infamous video of the murder was leaked and the state took over the investigation. Attorney General Chris Carr turned the case over to then-Cobb DA Joyette Holmes, who went on to lose her election that November to Broady.

Two of the three Cobb prosecutors originally assigned to the case, Jesse Evans and Norman Barnett, left Broady's office to take other positions.

"We have a lot of outstanding talent," Broady said. "So I was never worried about how the case was going to go."

In stepped Dunikoski, already assigned to the case, who took over as lead prosecutor from Evans. Close followers of the trial will recall her arguing before the jury, along with colleagues Paul Camarillo and Larissa Ollivierre.

"When I first got elected, within a week I started getting emails from Ms. Dunikowski," Broady said. "And she was preparing me for different cases that were on the calendar, she was preparing me for the Arbery case, she was giving me the knowledge and everything that I would need going forward on these things. And that's why, when we started having to change over for this case, I was fully confident in her abilities."

Sentencing for Arbery's killers is scheduled for Jan. 7. In addition, a federal hate crimes prosecution is moving forward. Broady said his office won't be involved with that case, and has turned over all its evidence for federal prosecutors to use.

"The legal team did a fantastic job," said Sam Olens, the former Georgia attorney general. "And the impact of the successful prosecution had a national effect, let alone a state effect. It's very important to show that no one is above the law ... and the actions of the district attorney's office made us all feel real proud, of both the expertise within the office and the leadership of the office."

Strategy

The murder of Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was jogging through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood, became one of several incidents that sparked nationwide racial justice protests in 2020. But Cobb prosecutors mostly steered clear of race when presenting arguments.

"They took a young man who they had no idea whether he had committed any crime whatsoever," Broady said. "They decided to play cop and vigilante and chase him down. And it resulted in his death. Whether they were white, Black, blue, green, or yellow, it wouldn't have mattered."

Some observers were concerned when jury selection was completed, resulting in a jury of 11 white people and one Black person. Broady said his office received phone calls from people asking, "how could we (prosecutors) let that happen?"

"Many people doubted we would get a conviction," Broady said. "But the fact is, most people in this country want justice, they want to be fair, they want to be equitable, they want to do the right thing."

Olens said Dunikoski handled the trial in a way that focused on the facts of the case, without over-emphasizing the emotions surrounding it.

"Everyone knew race was involved, everyone knew race was an issue, but the manner in which the case was tried kept to the prosecutorial job of finding justice," Olens said.

The strategy, Dunikoski explained, focused on combating the defense team's self-defense and citizen's arrest arguments. In regard to self-defense, prosecutors felt confident, since state law says you cannot use force and claim self-defense if you are the initial aggressor, or if you do so while committing a felony.

The citizen's arrest law, meanwhile, required prosecutors to prove that the defendants didn't see Arbery commit any crime in their presence, nor had immediate knowledge that he had committed a crime.

A key point, Dunikoski added, is that the state doesn't have to prove premeditation or motive to prosecute malice murder. And there was plenty of evidence, from video to statements to crime lab reports, that established the facts of how Arbery died.

"Going through all of that evidence and putting it together, it became, 'How much do we want to try and tell the jury, well, this was their motive for doing it.' And how much did we want to say, 'Motive doesn't matter — this is what they did, they murdered this young man,'" Dunikoski said.

Shortly before he was chased down and killed by the defendants, Arbery had entered a construction site where a house was being built, a site he had visited before. Defense attorneys pointed to this as reason for the defendants to be suspicious of Arbery.

"One of the things I love to do is go look at new construction," Broady said. "And a lot of people like to do that, just to look and imagine what this house could look like when it's finished. And in his (Arbery's) case, he was studying to be an electrician."

Crucially, Dunikoski said, Bryan and the McMichaels had no immediate knowledge of any crime taking place when they decided to chase after Arbery. In arguments, she told the jury that the defendants made split-second, misguided decisions to follow Arbery, to go look for trouble.

Eyes of the world

In the closing days of the Arbery trial, another high-profile case, that of Kyle Rittenhouse, came to an end with Rittenhouse's acquittal. Rittenhouse's lawyers had also made a self-defense case, arguing that he had shot protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, because they had attacked the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse.

Dunikoksi said she and her colleagues were far too busy to pay attention to that case, or be rattled by his acquittal. And Broady pointed out that unlike Rittenhouse, the men who killed Arbery were the clear aggressors.

Rittenhouse had testified in his trial, which some believe was a successful strategy to win over jurors who may have felt sympathetic.

"As a prosecutor, self-defense cases are difficult cases," Dunikoski said. "Self-defense cases are usually the rare time that a defendant will, in fact, take the stand and testify. ... When Travis McMichael said he was going to testify, the concern, of course, is that he becomes likable to the jurors, he becomes sympathetic to the jurors, and that they start to try and rationalize what he's saying."

Broady said that his office remained committed to its work in Cobb County throughout the trial, but that the core team working on the Arbery case spent seven weeks in Brunswick, completely focused on the case.

After three weeks of jury selection, Dunikoski said the national attention had "fallen away from our periphery." They didn't have time to worry about what was being said on social media or in the press.

"(At) 5:30 in the morning, we were up, we were out the door, we were at the courthouse at 8 a.m., to be ready to put our evidence up at 9 a.m.," Dunikoski said. "We would leave, 5:30, 6:30 at night to get home, to eat, to sleep and do it all over again the next day. So, you've got these days where there is nothing else but the case."

An experienced prosecutor

Before coming to Cobb and leading the prosecution of Arbery's killers, Dunikoski spent years prosecuting cases in Atlanta.

Dunikoski graduated from Indiana University before heading south and earning her law degree at Georgia State. Having always wanted to do criminal law, she joined the Fulton County DA's Office in 2002, signing on for a three-year commitment.

"Seventeen years later, I was still there," she said with a laugh.

Dunikoski started off in the trial division, prosecuting armed robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries and the like. From 2005-2006 she worked in the Crimes Against Women and Children Unit. A notable case during that period was her prosecution of Ali Reza Nejad, nicknamed the "pantyhose rapist," who was convicted of raping two prostitutes.

From 2006 through her departure in 2019, Dunikoski worked in the homicide unit. She estimates she tried an average of seven homicides a year during that period, though sometimes she tried 12 cases in as many months.

In 2014, she was assigned to the team prosecuting defendants in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, another nationally watched trial. The lead prosecutor was Fani Willis, Dunikoski's longtime friend and colleague who in 2020 was elected the new district attorney for Fulton County. It ended up being the longest criminal trial in the history of the state.

"That was pretty intense. That was a very long trial," Dunikoski said.

In 2019, Dunikoski wanted to move into appellate work, a switch from the constant slog of homicide trials. She wasn't able to do so in Fulton, so she left to take an appellate job in the Cobb DA's office, when Joyette Holmes was still serving.

Six months into her new job, the pandemic struck. Dunikoski had been working on the appeal in the case of Justin Ross Harris, the Cobb father convicted of malice murder for leaving his toddler in a hot car for hours until the boy died. She had to leave that case to devote all her energy to the Arbery trial.

Connecting with the community

Down in Brunswick, Dunikoski and her team developed a close relationship with Arbery's family. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, was instrumental in bringing attention to her son's murder in the months before arrests were made. Had it not been for her work, the defendants would have gotten away with it, believes Broady.

"What a fighter," Dunikoski said of Cooper-Jones. "I mean, she just really fought for her child, would not take no for an answer — I'm talking about before we ever got on the case. And once the Cobb County District Attorney's team came on, we were in constant communication with her as well."

Dunikoski said she told the Arbery family to give her feedback on her arguments. Lawyers, she said, can sometimes focus too much on complex legal concepts, while non-lawyers will appreciate a more common-sense argument.

"Often, family members can see some things that maybe the prosecutor (doesn't)," Dunikoski said.

Broady and Dunikoski said the community leaders and clergy in Brunswick were adamant that they didn't want the nation to think Arbery's murder was representative of Brunswick. Marcus Arbery, Dunikoski said, couldn't believe that something like Arbery's killing could happen there, especially to his son.

"'This isn't Brunswick, this is not Glynn County, this doesn't happen here,'" Dunikoski said, quoting Marcus Arbery. "'We are not these people.'"

Broady pointed to the diverse group of people there who were calling for the defendants to be brought to justice.

"They were tired of the hate, they were tired of divisiveness, they were tired of the intolerance. They wanted to put out a message of unity in that community," Broady said.

Olens told the MDJ that people ought to feel proud of the verdict, while keeping Arbery and his family in their thoughts.

"Even though justice was served, there's still an individual who was murdered who should be with us today," Olens said.

Providing closure and justice to victims and their families, Dunikoski said, is what makes her job worthwhile.

"The reason people go into prosecution is for a variety of different reasons. But the reason people stay in prosecution is when you realize that you're serving the community," Dunikoski said. "You actually are the person who's representing victims who can't speak for themselves."