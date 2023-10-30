'No one is above the law', How a police officer reaches plea deal, avoids jury trial

TechCrunch

The Chevy Equinox EV, an all-electric compact SUV that General Motors has aimed squarely at the mass market, will arrive in dealerships in 2024 with a battery range and sticker price that could propel its EV sales and even compete with Tesla. The Chevy Equinox EV base model will be priced at $34,995 — higher than the targeted $30,000 — and will come with a 319-mile range that beat out the company's original estimates. The base price model includes the destination fee.